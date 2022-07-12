John Muir Health Awarded Hospital and Behavioral Health Accreditation from The Joint Commission

We want to thank our providers and staff for raising the bar and making John Muir Health a destination program for psychiatry and mental health.” — Jesse Tamplen, vice president of Behavioral Health Services

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital and Behavioral Health Accreditation for its Acute Psychiatric Hospital and its Partial Hospital Program by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

John Muir Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review from April 26-May 4, 2022. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend John Muir Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“We want to thank our providers and staff for raising the bar and making John Muir Health a destination program for psychiatry and mental health,” said Jesse Tamplen, vice president of Behavioral Health Services at John Muir Health. “The surveyors recognized our work to integrate psychiatric, addiction medicine, and mental health services to treat the whole patient across the continuum of care, which is consistent with the needs of our community.”

John Muir Health offers both inpatient and outpatient treatment programs for children, adolescents, and adults who have psychiatric or behavioral problems. The health system provides 10 percent of the available inpatient beds in California for pediatric patients. Since the 1980s, John Muir Health has successfully treated more than 30,000 individuals with psychiatric problems and/or chemical dependencies.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,200 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.