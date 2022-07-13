Popular scary story app Chilling welcomes new narrator, YouTube's Night Time Spooks
The popular scary story app Chilling: Scary Horror Stories is proud to announce the addition to their team, the newest narrator, Night Time Spooks.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular US-based scary story listening app Chilling: Scary Horror Stories is proud to announce the addition to their team, the newest narrator, Night Time Spooks. He joins an already amazing cast of narrators on the Chilling platform. He is already extremely popular among horror story lovers so it is obvious that the users of the app will enjoy the quality of his narrator and the talent he brings to the team and fall in love with his storytelling. The platform of Chilling plans to add a whole new creepy flavor to its usual vibe by welcoming a brand-new and experienced narrator to their family.
Among fast-growing YouTube channels, Night Time Spooks is one of the best. The channel is extremely popular among horror story lovers on YouTube and has more than 64.7K subscribers on the platform. He has hundreds of horror stories on his channels with thousands of views on each one. He specializes in narrating true horror stories and all the stories on his channel are based on actual experiences of people. He is best known for his amazingly eerie storytelling style and the use of peculiar background sound that creates an ultimate horrifying ambiance for the listeners.
The creators at Chilling want to give their existing community a new reason to stay connected with the platform by bringing in a new team member who is not only well-versed with the horror world but has a genuine passion for scary stories. What makes his narrative so thrilling and hair-raising is that he enjoys narrating his stories so he gives his best in his storytelling. The listeners will be able to feel every emotion and picture every event in the story before their eyes with his extraordinary narration. The scary feeling lingers in the mind for a very long time after the audience listens to his narrated stories.
An impeccable vertical ecosystem for everything horror has been established by Chilling. Scary story lovers no longer have to browse through thousands of stories on various online platforms to find their desired types of horror stories. With the Chilling app, there is a massive community of horror lovers who can interact with each other, share their stories, and listen to audiobooks and podcasts at a very low price. They can add their favorite stories to playlists so they can easily find and listen to them any time they want. Their new narrator Night Time Spooks is going to present the users with a lot of new options to listen to.
The Chilling is a horror story listening platform that is the brainchild of two horror lover friends Dane and Chris. They launched their scary stories listening app on April 21st, 2021. The app is available on both Android and iOS. The users can listen to the scary stories of their liking ad-free and get access to all the premium content on the app spending only $2.99 per month. Find out more at https://www.thechillingapp.com/.
