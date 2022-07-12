Fox Organic Offering Nail Salons New Way to Provide Non-Toxic Manicures
Silicon Valley hypoallergenic and vegan beauty brand offers gluten-free and environmentally friendly productsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Organic today announced its non-toxic nail polish products are now being used in more than 100 nail salons across the United States. The popular vegan brand has been adopted by lovers of manicures and pedicures because of what the nail polish has – quality – and what it does not have – toxic ingredients. Thanks to scientists from Stanford University, Fox Organic is providing manicure fans with the safest possible polishes.
Fox Organic’s formulas omit toxic chemicals and ingredients that cause allergic and dermatologic issues. The ingredients excluded from the company’s nail polishes are dibutyl phthalate, TPHP, toluene, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, camphor, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, parabens and gluten.
“It is much safer and much more pleasant to have one’s nails done without any worry in the back of your mind,” said CEO and founder Ellen Kot. “Fox Organic is a beauty brand focused on your health and wellness. Every nail product we formulate is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils and GMOs. Our beauty items are always cruelty-free. As a manufacturer, and based on your preferences, we can make your formulae vegan, gluten-free, silicone-free or dye-free.
Fox Organic produces the highest-quality, long-lasting nail polish formula and does not introduce unwanted chemicals into the body. As of Q2 2022, the company has 100 non-toxic, long-lasting nail polish color choices. Fox Organic is safe for kids manicure parties and visits to the salon with parents.
Kot explained, “Fox Organic is dedicated to scientific research to deliver strong, long-lasting nail polish. We put our hearts and souls into creating products that do not use harmful chemicals. We also have wonderful color choices. Salons all across America are buying our polish for their clients, who are talking about us online and through influencers. We’re a big success and hope that you will try our polishes and see the difference.”
Fox Organic offers free U.S. ground shipping on orders of $65 or more.
For more information, visit fox-organic.com.
