Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,417 in the last 365 days.

Fox Organic Offering Nail Salons New Way to Provide Non-Toxic Manicures

Silicon Valley hypoallergenic and vegan beauty brand offers gluten-free and environmentally friendly products

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Organic today announced its non-toxic nail polish products are now being used in more than 100 nail salons across the United States. The popular vegan brand has been adopted by lovers of manicures and pedicures because of what the nail polish has – quality – and what it does not have – toxic ingredients. Thanks to scientists from Stanford University, Fox Organic is providing manicure fans with the safest possible polishes.

Fox Organic’s formulas omit toxic chemicals and ingredients that cause allergic and dermatologic issues. The ingredients excluded from the company’s nail polishes are dibutyl phthalate, TPHP, toluene, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, camphor, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, parabens and gluten.

“It is much safer and much more pleasant to have one’s nails done without any worry in the back of your mind,” said CEO and founder Ellen Kot. “Fox Organic is a beauty brand focused on your health and wellness. Every nail product we formulate is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils and GMOs. Our beauty items are always cruelty-free. As a manufacturer, and based on your preferences, we can make your formulae vegan, gluten-free, silicone-free or dye-free.

Fox Organic produces the highest-quality, long-lasting nail polish formula and does not introduce unwanted chemicals into the body. As of Q2 2022, the company has 100 non-toxic, long-lasting nail polish color choices. Fox Organic is safe for kids manicure parties and visits to the salon with parents.

Kot explained, “Fox Organic is dedicated to scientific research to deliver strong, long-lasting nail polish. We put our hearts and souls into creating products that do not use harmful chemicals. We also have wonderful color choices. Salons all across America are buying our polish for their clients, who are talking about us online and through influencers. We’re a big success and hope that you will try our polishes and see the difference.”

Fox Organic offers free U.S. ground shipping on orders of $65 or more.

For more information, visit fox-organic.com.

###

Media Relations
Fox Organic
email us here

You just read:

Fox Organic Offering Nail Salons New Way to Provide Non-Toxic Manicures

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.