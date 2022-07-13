Local Arkansan Wins at the 2022 AKC Rally National Championships
Local Arkansan, Actor, and Pilot Wins at the 2022 AKC Rally National Championships with Pomeranian placing in the top ten.
It is hard to do training, especially during the “dog days of summer” when it can get dangerously hot. We found creative ways to practice with obstacles and distractions as we trained for competition.”LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas native, Bryan Harp, and Piper, a 5-year-old Pomeranian, took home 8th place in the Rally Novice division at the Ninth annual AKC Rally National Championship held in Wilmington, Ohio, on July 8, 2022. Bryan and Piper traveled from Little Rock, Arkansas to compete and finish in the top ten. This is the first national championship competition and title for both Bryan and Piper.
— Bryan Harp
Bryan and Piper completed two different courses to earn a final score of 196 out of a possible 200 points, one course in the morning and the second course in the afternoon. The afternoon course run performance resulted in the perfectly synchronized team achieving a perfect score of 100. A perfect score is difficult to obtain, especially at the nationals, yet these two did it showing off their unity while executing each sign command for the judge.
The American Kennel Club (AKC) started Rally Dog Sports in 2005. It was not until 2013, that the AKC began the Rally National Championships. Rally is a fun and exciting sport that challenges dog and handler as they navigate a course, side-by-side, of 10-20 different numbered signs. Each performance is timed, and the goal is to perform the skills as a team. The event showcases the dog’s talent and the trust built with the handler.
To be able to compete on the national level, the team must qualify by completing competitions in qualifying Rally trials. There are five levels of competition: Novice, Intermediate, Advanced, Excellent, and Master. You must complete three legs (with a minimum score of 93 points) at a trial to earn towards a title. These AKC trial events entries and scores are submitted to AKC for tracking. Qualifying tracked scores are sent invitations to enter the national competition.
The awards ceremony at the 2022 Rally National Championship was televised live on the day of the event at AKC.TV. Replays of the event can be accessed at AKC.TV/Events. At the end of the competition, all the scores were tallied. The winners and their dogs lined up to receive their awards, congratulations from all the judges, and applause from the crowd. The top 10 winners in each level received a rosette award ribbon. The top four winners received a rosette award ribbon, an RNC water bucket, and a J&J Dog Supplies gift card.
Bryan said: “This was a fun and exciting experience to be able to represent my family, my Cross Discipline Engineering work family, and the Little Rock Dog Training Club. It is hard to do training, especially during the “dog days of summer” when it can get dangerously hot. We found creative ways to practice inside and outside with obstacles and distractions (usually Piper’s two dog sisters) as we trained for competition.”
Bryan and Piper were introduced to AKC Rally when they joined the Little Rock Dog Training Club and took advantage of the various training classes offered. As Bryan advances in training with his dogs, he looks forward to continuing assistant teaching for the Little Rock Dog Training Club this fall.
Joanie Harp, attorney, spouse, and pet parent said: “Anyone can do this. It just takes time and patience to learn how you and your dog communicate with one another. Consistency is the key to building trust with your dog. People of all ages can participate in AKC Rally regardless of any physical limitations.”
To find out more visit AKC.org or LittleRockDogTrainingClub.com. Visit Bryan and Piper on Twitter (@BryanHarp14) or Facebook (Bryan Harp).
###
Bryan Harp
Visual Investment Productions
+1 501-680-2273
bryanharp14@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Bryan Harp and Piper achieve Perfect 100 score at 2022 AKC Rally National Championship Novice Level