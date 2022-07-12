Menstrual Cup Market | LAMEA region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2026

Menstrual Cup Market Overview

Menstrual Cup Market Expected to Reach $963 Million by 2026—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type, Material, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,”The global menstrual cup market generated $632 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $963 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The reusable segment accounted for more thanhalf of the total market share in 2018.

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5388

Key Market Players

BLOSSOM CUP

DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

FLEURCUP

INTIMINA

JAGUARA, S.R.O.

LUNE GROUP OY LTD.

LENA CUP

MOONCUP LTD.

ME LUNA GmbH

SAALT, LLC

STERNE (SI-LINE)

THE FLEX COMPANY

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

The global menstrual cup market size has witnessed moderate growth in the past few years. The growth in awareness regarding the health benefits and hygiene of women and the cost-effective nature of the menstrual cups are the major factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, governments of many developed countries such as UK, Germany, and the U.S. promote the use of menstrual cup considering its biodegradability, safety, and hygiene specificity, which is further expected to boost the menstrual cups market growth during the forecast period. Thus, the rise in accumulation of disposed sanitary napkins and tampons has increased the need for environment friendly feminine hygiene products, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for menstrual cups. However, cultural resistance in the developing countries and availability of other menstrual products are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on material type, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on product type, the reusable menstrual cup segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online stores segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Medically graded silicone generated the highest revenue in the global menstrual cup market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

A menstrual cup is a female sanitary solution usually in the form of small bell-shaped cup that can be inserted into the vagina. These cups are manufactured using medical grade material making it safe for intimate use. As menstrual cups can be reused for 5-10 years, they are more cost effective as compared to tampons and pads and also provides adequate leakage protection. Thus, menstrual cups are one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection. These cups can be reusable and disposable depending on the women’s requirement. Menstrual cups do not interfere in the normal working of the body. Furthermore, these are easy to use, hygienic, safe, and cost effective.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Material Type

Medical grade silicones

Natural gum rubber (Latex)

Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

The global menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into silicon, natural rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on end user the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment holds the maximum share and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. This is attributable to the reusability cycle of these cups ranging from 1 to 10 years depending on the brand. Reusable cups are usually made of medical grade silicones that do not cause irritation and allergies and increases the demand among women population. Moreover, reusability and growth in demand for eco-friendly feminine hygiene products also boost the growth of the reusable cups segment during the forecast period.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5388

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Radiotherapy Market

South Korea Radiotherapy Market

Singapore Radiotherapy Market

China Radiotherapy Market

Indonesia Radiotherapy Market

Australia Radiotherapy Market

Taiwan Radiotherapy Market

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

Biomaterials Market

Bone Void Fillers Market



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.