The Winners of the New Luxury Awards 2022 for Sustainable Perfumes and Packaging

The New Luxury Awards 2022 Winners - From left to right, Muriel Balensi, créatrice du trophée, Anuja Raja, Sri Kudaravalli, William S. Wijaya, Françoise Rapp et Catherine Disdet (for Pierre Dinand). Rachel Binder, Perfumer Sommelier, Chef David Piot and Creezy Courtoy The New Luxury Code

The New Luxury Awards are given each year to stimulate creativity in perfume and packaging in adopting the New Luxury Code as sustainability standards.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organised by the International Perfume Foundation, the 3rd edition of the New Luxury Awards took place in Paris during an Olfactive Dinner, orchestrated by a young talented chef David Piot and an amazing Perfumer Sommelier Rachel Binder, who expressly came from Los Angeles. La Laura Paris and her group Colokaterre participated to the success of the event.

This competition also has the goal to create and empower upcoming brands, new perfumers, new designers and students in perfumery or packaging and make this industry a leader in sustainability.

To participate in the competition, perfumers should respect the New Luxury Code and perfume should respect the standards of sustainability of the International Perfume Foundation for Certification.

This year, the awards were created by Muriel Balenci and Giovanni Nicola, two French artists from Murano.

The New Luxury Awards 2022 for Sustainable Perfumes

The Winners are:

In the Student Category

Rondo Sandyakala by William S. Wijaya from Indonesia, a fresh amber perfume.

In the Perfumer Category, Elixir of Heaven by Anuja François Raja from France with a myrrh, frankincense perfume.

In the Brand Category

Surinam by Françoise Rapp from France for Flowering Pharmacy USA, a powdery and woody chypre.

Special Prize given to White by Sri Kudaravalli from India for Xila Apothic with a flowery jasmine perfume. This student has created her perfume and her brand in 6 months time while studying French Natural Perfumery, Aromatherapy, Olfaction Training and the business of Perfume at the IPF Teacher's Academy. His Excellency Jawed ASHRAF, Ambassador of India in Paris, congratulated Sri Kudaravalli for her work.

The New Luxury Awards 2022 for Sustainable Packaging

The Winner is:

Phantom by Pierre Dinand for Paco Rabanne

About IPF

Founded by Creezy Courtoy in 1995, The International Perfume Foundation (IPF) is the first organization to preserve the heritage of perfume while advocating for its beautiful future. Its main activities are Education, Certification and Research. IPF has set very high standards for certification in compliance with Sustainable Essential Oil Standards (SEOS) and the New Luxury Code and certifies the entire perfume supply chain from growers and processors to natural perfumers including schools and retailers. www.perfumefoundation.org

Contact: cc@perfumefoundation.org