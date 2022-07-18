Fueling the Future of Transport Podcast Launches
Podcast launches with a unique global line up of high-level guests on the future of low carbon fuels, hydrogen, electric vehicles critical for ESG goal-setting
I’m proud of what we have accomplished as a women-led podcast in the energy space covering biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel and other low carbon fuels, electric vehicles and hydrogen.”MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global energy expert Tammy Klein, Founder and CEO of Transport Energy Strategies, has launched a unique podcast with a lineup of spectacular high-level guests sharing critical intelligence on low carbon fuels, electric vehicles and hydrogen, among others. Fueling the Future of Transport will air new episodes every other Monday going forward and can be found on all major podcast platforms.
“I’m proud of what we have accomplished so far as a women-led podcast in the energy space with episodes covering the full range of global transport energy issues, from biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel and other low carbon fuels, the future of electric vehicles, hydrogen and even gasoline and diesel with high-level guests,” Klein said. “No one else is really doing this the way we are on a global scale, and it’s more important than ever to bring diverse views and perspectives to listeners -- not just industry professionals, but policymakers and consumers as well.”
She also noted that transport energy solutions will be a major focus for companies globally, not just in energy, to address environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. “It’s more important than ever to seek insight into the complex policy, market and technology environment out there, and that’s what this podcast is all about,” Klein said.
Episodes will feature the following guests:
● Daniel Sperling, Founding Director, Institute of Transportation Studies and board member, California Air Resources Board
● Neil Chatterjee, former Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
● Parker Meeks, Chief Strategy Officer, Hyzon Motors
● Mikala Grubb, Director, Clean Fuels Technology, Haldor Topsoe
Transport Energy Strategies, founded by Tammy Klein, is a consultancy that provides market, policy and technology intelligence, research analysis and strategic advice consulting services to clients on a range of global transport energy issues. Klein has more than 25 years’ experience in global transport energy and currently advises some of the largest energy companies in the world. She hosts the Fueling the Future of Transport podcast and manages the firm’s Transport Energy Outlook service. Learn more at http://www.transportenergystrategies.com.
