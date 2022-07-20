Submit Release
Recruiting for Good to Help Professionals Fund and Sponsor Sweet Kid World Trips

Love to Help Kids See The World for Good ...Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Rewarding Travel for Kids #seetheworldforgood www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with kids' travel that makes a positive impact; music performance, religious, and volunteer.

Are you a Big Brother or Big Sister? Want to make a lasting impact? Gift a sweet kid a trip to see the world for good! Participate in Recruiting for Good to fund the trip today.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good to help professionals fund and sponsor; make a positive impact trips for kids.

People who successfully participate in referral program; earn $2500 travel reward to sponsor kids' music performance, religious, and volunteer trips.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Our meaningful service is perfect for 'Big Brothers' and 'Big Sisters' who love to gift kids trips to see the world for good...including Girl Scout Trips!"

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to see the world for good...Join the club...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to fund and support Girl Gigs (preparing them for life). And rewarding travel. #rewardingtravel #seetheworldforgood #helplocally #travelglobally #recruitingforgood www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

Have a Kid in a Sports Team? We love to help teams save money on travel to see the world for good. www.EarnTravelSavings.com #traveltheworld #seekidsplay #seethworldforgood

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
