Pride Flags are Waving Around the Caribbean and Latin America

Caribbean and Latin America Pride 2022

LGBTQ+ Travelers Celebrate Pride Caribbean and Latin America Style with These Stand-OUT Marriott International Resorts and Hotels!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pride" means different things in different parts of the world and holds significance in different ways depending on where and when it's taking place. But what is consistent among the community is the celebration of Pride in oneself, the Pride in strides made towards inclusivity and acceptance, and the Pride in knowing the best is yet to come!

The tradition of "Pride" and paying homage to past pioneers who paved the way for future generations is recognized and celebrated worldwide. In Latin America, including Mexico, Central America, South America, and parts of the Caribbean, the spirit of Pride abounds.

“We are proud to stand with our LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Pride from border to border at our over 300 properties in the region, which are committed to always putting people first and making everyone feel welcome,” said Brian King, President, Marriott International Caribbean and Latin America. “This year, many of them have showcased their support by participating in the Pride Bazaar and celebrating our belief that love is a universal language and that when love travels it has the power to unite us all #LoveTravels.”

For over 22 years, GayTravel.com has served as a trusted resource for LGBTQ+ travelers who seek gay*-friendly places to visit or, conversely, to be apprised of places that are not yet hospitable towards the community. The work they do is not just during - a day at a parade, a week at a festival, or a month in June – GayTravel.com's team honors the spirit of Pride 365. With an understanding that there is always more to do, GayTravel.com's mission is to connect travelers with inclusive and welcoming destinations, hotels, tours, events, and other travel-related businesses.

"We're inspired and encouraged by the efforts of so many who bring diversity and inclusion to the forefront, especially in countries where there is still work to be done towards the legalization of marriage equality and LGBTQ+ rights," said Rachel Jolley, Social Media Director at GayTravel.com.

GayTravel.com's team of experts has done the homework and curated a diverse selection of Marriott International Resorts and Hotels on behalf of those planning celebratory Pride trips to the Caribbean and Latin America. These specific Marriott Caribbean and Latin America hotels and resorts are easy to get to from the mainland United States. They also offer Pride Celebrants the benefits of valuable savings and perks with an inclusive year-long theme of "Love Travels."

The hotels on the list have set themselves apart in terms of their inclusivity and health safety protocols. Even while the pandemic is abating, health and wellness are the top priority, especially during Pride celebrations when crowds gather. Click here to learn more about the GayTravel Approved® Marriott International in Aruba, Bermuda, Bogotá, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas USVI, and Turks & Caicos.

*The word "gay" and “LGBTQ+” acronym usage in this press release is an umbrella term used to refer to all people who have a non-normative gender identity or sexual orientation, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, trans-identified, intersex, queer or questioning, two-spirits, pansexual, intersex, asexual, and androgynous; but not abbreviated as a means to exclude any of those mentioned above or other identities.

