Welcome to Illuminati — The first Unlimited NFT Farming and Auto-Staking Protocol with the best sustainability in DeFi3.0

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The very first DeFi project with NFTs Farming, Token Auto-Staking and most importantly: stable sustainability.





What is Illuminati?

Illuminati is the very first project that provides a successful mechanism for Unlimited NFT Farming and Token Auto-Staking. With the experienced core team that have years working in financial project development, Illuminati team is proud to announce that we have given out one of the most advanced algorithms yet consistent and sustainable. At the first stage of our plan, we can see the clear problem in the DeFi and rebase token space right now is the abundant lack of sustainability, transparency, innovation, and equitability. We aim to be the new trend setter in the rebase token space and we look forward to launching Illuminati with everyone.

Illuminati provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of its unique NFT Farming and Illuminati Auto-Staking Protocol (IAP for short). The IAP is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards $ILLU token holders the high stable returns in crypto.

The most important feature of a DeFi project: Sustainability

After researching every other rise and fall rebase project, the team understood the key factor that keeps a DeFi project survive for months (possibly years) is sustainability. Unlike other Pump&Dump projects. Illuminati did not wish the token price to multiply at the beginning, but we aim to keep the $ILLU price in a specific range for a long period of time. The team developed some of the mechanism to support this idea such as:

Put a high tax for token buy. Our buy tax is 28% if you purchase the token directly from PancakeSwap. This will strongly solve the problem of token price dump. By preventing whales from holding a large amount of $ILLU at the beginning, then they can easily dump the project when their profit target meets.

Large amounts of Treasury funds will be used to support the token price such as subsidy, BuyBack and Burn, etc. to keep the price stably increases.

Holding NFTs for token farming and auto-staking for unlimited time. This is the best way to keep the project healthy and sustainable that provides the best compound interests as well as stable passive income for everyone.

Understanding the main mechanisms.

Illuminati NFT Farming

The Illuminati Unlimited NFT Farming Protocol is a very unique mechanism that was developed by a skillful team. This algorithm gives you the ability to buy Illuminati NFTs and then farming them for $ILLU with. This function can run forever, which means that your NFTs can continuously farm for $ILLU token in the time of forever. By reading this, we know some of you might think that the project will heavily inflate. But don’t you worry, we all have the solution and that’s why we called Illuminati an “advanced project”. With the high buy tax and Treasury use case that has been explained above. We are proud that the project will be alive for a long time. NFTs can be purchased in the Enigma Box sale that randomly opens for NFTs with different levels of rarity. NFTs is the main use case of the project that will farm for token $ILLU. The rarer the NFT, the higher fixed APR% it will get. When you get token $ILLU, it will be auto-staking for more $ILLU with the 183,394% fixed APY. This will make your $ILLU have the high compound interest rate with both farming and auto-staking mechanism.

Unlimited NFT Farming for lifetime:

- There are 5 levels of NFTs rarity: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Ruby. Different levels of rarity carry different APR% for farming. The rarer the NFTs, the more token it pays out because of high APR%

- The Enigma Box price is $300. The distribution of the funds that paid for Enigma Box is:

+ 50% added into Liquidity Pool on PancakeSwap

+ 30% auto swapped to PancakeSwap and then goes into the dead wallet for burning $ILLU

+ 20% goes into Treasury Wallet (For BuyBack and Burn, Supporting floor price, marketing and insurance).

What is Illuminati Auto-Staking Protocol (IAP)?

Illuminati Auto-Staking Protocol is a new financial protocol that makes pledging easier and more efficient and provides $ILLU token holders with the high stable return on cryptocurrency in a sustainable fixed compounding model. Illuminati has a fixed APY of 183,394% and a daily ROI (return on investment) of 2.08%.

$ILLU is a Bep20 token that automatically pays passive interest every 15 minutes.

With the Unlimited NFTs Farming Protocol + Token Auto-Staking & Auto-Compounding, Illuminati will provide an infinite passive income as long as you hold Illuminati NFTs.

$ILLU is getting closer to its fair launch, follow their community for latest updates:

Website: https://illuminati.financial/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/illuminatifinan



Telegram: https://t.me/illuminatifinan



Discord: https://discord.gg/9rwAyVmdmW



Medium: https://medium.com/@illuminati_financial



Media Contact: Jackie Zhang contact -at- illuminati.financial