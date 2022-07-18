A Unique Service Business Emerges From the Ash of Wildfires to Help Prepare for Natural Disasters and Property Loss
Future Proof of Property creates and stores digital records of property, and is offering service now in Northern Colorado and Minnesota!
Digital image records are an essential disaster recovery tool that is most-often overlooked. We should make digital photos and videos the foundation of every disaster preparedness and recovery plan.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUTURE PROOF OF PROPERTY, a unique photography business that takes digital images of property and stores them for future reference, announced that they are now scheduling services in Northern Colorado and in Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota. The Marshall Fire that burned in Boulder County Colorado in December 2021 was the impetus for the creation of their first-of-its-kind business model, which is intended to aid and expedite filing insurance claims after property loss due to natural disasters, accidents or crime. “Digital image records are an essential disaster recovery tool that is most-often overlooked. We should make digital photos and videos the foundation of every disaster preparedness and recovery plan.” said Diana Wilson, Founder of the company.
— Diana Wilson, Founder
The company sends a team of camera operators to create hundreds of high-resolution digital photos and videos as evidence of a property’s materials, condition, upgrades and contents on a proven date. The customer is given a set of images, along with links to free private cloud storage and property inventory checklists. The original and unedited images, including all embedded metadata, are stored long-term in a private cloud-based locker that is computer monitored to assure the originals are not accessed or subject to tampering. There is no cost for the long-term storage of original images, and customers can request another set of images at any point in the future for a modest handling fee. As the creators of the original images, Future Proof of Property can also authenticate and certify original images if needed for legal proceedings and estate administration.
All staff at Future Proof of Property undergo background checks and the equipment they use encrypts and stores images as soon as they are taken, protecting customers’ privacy. All employees, referred to as “Future-Proofers”, are fully insured for liability and Worker’s Compensation. Maintaining confidentiality and discretion is a condition of their employment that the crew takes seriously.
The company anticipates expanding into other states and regions where there is interest in their digital proof services. They also expect to see increased interest in the use of third-party companies to create and certify digital images from now on, because photo editing software is readily available for free, creating an increasing need to certify modern images and to use photographic techniques that add evidential value.
Future Proof of Property charges a flat hourly fee that is based on how many camera operators are deployed (usually 2) and the amount of time the team spends on site creating the property images, typically between 1.5 and 2.25 hours for an average-sized family home. Free estimates can be requested via their website. FPOP can customize their shooting sequence to accommodate customers’ special requests, such as a focus on special collections, architectural hardware, appliance serial numbers, fire/CO detectors and equipment, etc. Discounts are available for recurring customers who oversee multiple property assets, such as insurance brokers, property managers, estate planners, vacation rental home companies and real estate attorneys.
Although their primary focus is on photographing real estate and personal property, Future Proof of Property will also videotape and notarize living wills, bequests, and estates.
Ms. Wilson identified a need for a third-party photo evidence service for the rental property management industry nearly 20 years ago and vowed to start such a business when she was ready to retire. But the increasing incidence of floods and wildfires in Colorado in recent years, especially the Marshall fire, prompted her to drop everything and launch the company now, knowing that photo evidence would be invaluable to those who suffer a major loss or live in harm’s way. "If you can help improve someone's Peace of Mind, you should do so", she said.
Diana Wilson
Future Proof of Property
+1 970-682-5757
info@futureproofofproperty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook