Pigment Dispersion Market Size is projected to reach USD 33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research

The global pigment dispersion market size was valued at USD 23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33 billion at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia Pacific is the dominant region, valued at USD 8,750 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach a USD of 13,400 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.

Pigment dispersion is the process of integrating a dry powder material (or pigment) and a liquid. All of the constituent molecules and particles of the dry powder get dissociated from one another and are evenly dispersed and blended in the fluid medium. Repairing and maintaining paints and coatings, increased public development operations, rising industrialization, and the expanding automobile, construction, and packaging industries have contributed remarkably to worldwide pigments demand.





Increasing Utilization of Paperboard and Plastic Substances for Food Packaging to Drive the Global Pigment Dispersion Market

Paperboard and plastic materials are frequently favored in food packaging due to their low cost, the convenience of packing, and preservation capabilities. Polyethylene is the frequently used plastic material for food packaging because of its low pricing and flexibility in manufacture. Paper and plastic materials account for more than half of all packaging on the planet. The food and beverage business was the second-largest user of plastic in 2015. Paper and plastic have various advantages, including renewability and sustainability, and are frequently used in the food packaging sector .





Growing Interest in Organic Pigments to Provide Opportunities for the Global Pigment Dispersion Market

Most high-performance pigments are now manufactured of environmentally acceptable ingredients that pose little or no hazard to public health and wellbeing. As a result, the usage of high-performance organic pigments is expanding because they outperform traditional dyes in terms of lightfastness, chemical inertness, weather resistance, and heat resistance. They also have excellent colorfastness and insolubility. Because of these enhanced qualities, organic pigments are appropriate for industries such as automobile and decorative coatings that necessitate exceptional light and weather processability.

The production of organic dyes for specialized applications presents enormous growth potential for makers of pigment dispersions. Because of the growing global awareness about environmental protection and the restrictions set by various government organizations throughout the world, end customers prefer items that have environmentally friendly features and are less detrimental to health.





Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus pandemic, has struck disturbance in the world like no other pandemic in over a century. Furthermore, estimates of its worldwide economic impact are astounding, with many analysts equating it to the Great Depression of 1929. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) went even further, estimating the damage at USD 1 trillion.

Lockdowns in various industries worldwide have placed manufacturing activity to a standstill in most enterprises, resulting in a considerable decline in product sales. As a result, the major outbreak of COVID-19 in nations such as Italy, France, Germany, and Spain is expected to deter demand for the commodity in the building and construction and other end-use sectors in the near future. Furthermore, rising raw material prices and stringent European Union regulations are projected to stifle industry expansion in the future years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 33 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd, Cabot Corp., DIC Corp., CPS Color AG, E.I.



Du Pont De Nemours & Co., ECKART GmbH, Heubach GmbH, Huntsman Corporation,



Flint Group, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Rockwood Holdings Inc., LANXESS AG, CRISTAL, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd, Sudarshan Chemicals,



The Shepherd Color Company, Tronox Ltd., Key Market Opportunities Growing Interest in Organic Pigments Key Market Drivers Improved Consumer Preference for Brightly Packaged Food Products

Increasing Utilization of Paperboard and Plastic Substances for Food Packaging

Market Recovery

The distribution network was severely harmed due to the halt of production capacity triggered by lockdowns enacted in the mass of nations around the globe. Furthermore, regional and international travel bans, quarantine procedures, and confinement hindered the distribution of parts produced that were already on their route. Major players, in particular, are involved in adopting initiatives such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to vertically merge through the value chain.





Regional Insights

In terms of the region, the pigment dispersion market is segmented into the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific and North America are dominating the global pigment dispersion market. In 2021, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, accounting for more than 37 percent of worldwide turnover. Asia Pacific is the dominant region, valued at USD 8,750 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach a USD of 13,400 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%. Over the projected period, the coatings industry segment is estimated to hold the most significant share in South Korea. Furthermore, economic indicators in South Korea, including declining unemployment rates and increased discretionary income, are expected to propel the market for pigment dispersions in the packaging industry for various end-use industries, including food and beverage and consumer items.

In terms of volume and revenue, the United States contributed the most to the regional pigment dispersion market in North America, accounting for 80 percent and 82 percent, respectively, in 2020. The United States has the greatest market share owing to the influence of multiple end-use industries combined with strong consumer purchasing power. The growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) that employ pigment dispersion in food packaging and printing ink applications is driving up demand for pigment dispersion in the United States .





Key Highlights

The global pigment dispersion market was valued at USD 23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value USD 33 Billion at a CAGR of 4% by 2030.

by 2030. Based on product type , the pigment dispersion market is segmented into organic and inorganic. The inorganic pigment dispersion dominated the market and was valued at USD 13,276 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 19,342 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4% .

Based on application, the coating pigment dispersion market dominated the market and valued at USD 8,982 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach a USD 12,840 Million at a CAGR of 4% by 2030.





List of Top Pigment Dispersion Market Manufacturers

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd

Cabot Corp.

DIC Corp.

CPS Color AG

E.I.

Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

ECKART GmbH

Heubach GmbH

Huntsman Corporation

Flint Group

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Rockwood Holdings Inc.

LANXESS AG

CRISTAL

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd

Sudarshan Chemicals

The Shepherd Color Company

Tronox Ltd.





Global Pigment Dispersion Market: Segmentation

By Product

Inorganic Pigment

Organic Pigment

By Application

Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa





Market News

In October 2020, Flint Group announced the acquisition of Poteet Printing Systems LLC. This acquisition will assist the company's paper and board business growth across the North American region.

Flint Group announced the acquisition of Poteet Printing Systems LLC. This acquisition will assist the company's paper and board business growth across the North American region. In June 2021, Heubach GmbH partnered with SK Capital Partners and announced that it acquired Clariant's Pigments Business. This combined business will work under the Heubach that will manufacture pigments that generate over Euro 900 Million.

News Media

North America is expected to Witness a Major Market Share in Pigment Dispersion Market

Increasing in Application of Digital Printing to Drive the Demand for Printing Inks Market





