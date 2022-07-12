Dante Hillmedo Covers Michael Rubin’s Star-Studded 4th of July White Party for a Second Time

Dante Hillmedo Dante filming with RED camera Dante with legendary hip hop artist Lil Kim

Attended by the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, and others, Dante’s covering the 4th of July White Party cements his position as a leading videographer

Dante Hillmedo - the owner of New York City-based Team Elite Productions LLC renowned in the industry for creating visual content for brands and talents that showcase their best features and inspires emotion - was proud to once again cover Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July White Party last week.

As many know, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is famous for throwing extravagant, feel-good parties attended by celebrities as well as the rich and famous. This year’s 4th of July White Party in the Hamptons was no exception, hosting a who’s-who of the A-list like Jay-Z and Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, Charlie D’Amelio, Robert Kraft, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and Ryan Seacrest.

The party also featured top-notch music acts, including appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and others.

Dante was on hand to capture the White Party’s most important moments. “I’m so grateful that, when considering photographers or videographers, elites in the industry continue to turn to me to capture some of their most exclusive moments so that they will live on forever in entertainment history,” he says. “It really shows how they believe in everything I bring to the table and also reaffirms how I’ve been able to set myself apart in this space.”

Dante added, “It was a pleasure to once again cover Michael Rubin’s 4th of July White Party in the Hamptons last week. I’m already looking forward to next year’s festivities.”

Dante Hillmedo's recap of Michael Rubin's All White Party