Election Integrity in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia and how VotifyNow App can help
The beauty of the app is that it’s nonpartisan and not affiliated with any government agencies”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, MARICOPA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans realize Election integrity is at the forefront of everyone's minds these days, especially with the mid-terms racing upon us. Recently a Bipartisan group of county-level election administrators ( the people who actually run elections ) is speaking out against HB 1464, the Georgia election regulation bill. They warn voters that the bill would create absurd burdens on the already dwindling force of election workers and creates a high likelihood of increased voter intimidation. Johnny Vieira, Founder of VotifyNow considers this a disingenuous statement at best.
— Johnny Vieira Founder VotifyNow
The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division claims that an Arizona state law, known as H.B. 2492, is "a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act," The Hill reports.
“For nearly three decades, the National Voter Registration Act has helped to move states in the right direction by eliminating unnecessary requirements that have historically made it harder for eligible voters to access the registration rolls. Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back on progress by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls for certain federal elections,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Jake Corman unveiled his “Pennsylvania Election Integrity Reform Plan” on Thursday, April 21. If elected, Corman plans to implement voter ID, eliminate drop boxes and no-excuse mail-in voting, and ban private funding of public elections.
Enter VotifyNow.... With so many people having questions about both voter integrity and voter access surrounding the 2020 election, Johnny Vieira set out to equip voters with a tool and the analytics they needed to share information and get answers in real time “as opposed to months or years after the fact,” for future elections, he said.
Vieira created VotifyNow, an app that helps users of all political persuasions to verify voting information in their local, state, and national elections. In developing the app, Vieira realized it should allow users to “see something, say something,” he said. “I thought this was a great way to get … boots-on-the-ground in real time. I thought maybe that would cut down on the time it takes for … cheating or nefarious activities to be spotted.”
VotifyNow allows users to upload a brief description, image, short video clip, or pdf of what they observe onto the app, where an algorithm is used to analyze patterns and spotlight suspicious activity that can be further explored or investigated, he said.
" The beauty of the app is that it’s nonpartisan and not affiliated with any government agencies" Vieira said. Users can remain anonymous if they wish, and their information will not be shared with any third parties .
Last week the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, revisiting the legality of the untended drop boxes. On a 4-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that the untended absentee ballot drop boxes were illegal under Wisconsin law....
" Election integrity is a serious problem, and it was compromised in many states in 2020 and a corrupt Secretary of State settled collusive litigation brought by the Democratic Party by agreeing to dispense with the requirement of a witness signature on mail-in ballots, " says Johnny Vieira
He follows with saying " The lesson of 2020 is twofold: election integrity is a serious problem, and it is one that can be addressed only before the election. Once illegal ballots have been cast, it is too late.... the Democratic Party is determined to cheat–but today’s decision out of Wisconsin is a reminder of how important the fight for election integrity is on going."
The app is currently available on the App Store for Apple iPhones and Google Play for Android phones.
Vieira plans to keep refining the app with “little tweaks” based on feedback he receives from users to make the app more “geo-targeted” and even more effective.
