NDDOT to provide update on proposed drainage improvements in Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public informational update is scheduled Tuesday, July 19, to provide information on the proposed drainage improvements near Interstate 94 westbound Exit 290 in Valley City.



This update will be provided during the Valley City Commission meeting which begins at 5 p.m. CST.



The project consists of installation of a new stormwater culvert, drainage ditch improvements, utility relocation, easement acquisition, and site restoration.



The public informational update is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of Valley City and Barr Engineering Co.



For any questions, help, or to request hard copy materials please contact Brandon Barnes, 952-832-2737, or email to: BBarnes@barr.com with “Public Informational Update” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

