Weight Management Market is expected to garner US$ 725.6 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The weight management industry is expected to be dominated by the US with a whopping $250 billion in sales by 2032. China's weight management industry is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8% through 2032. Japan also has big plans for their own market; it will reach close to $41.1 Bn by 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global weight management market is expected to secure US$ 725.6 Billion while recording a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, according to a recently published market research report by Future Market Insights. Increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is expected to drive the global weight management market.



As per the Institute of Health Metric and Evaluation, 30% of the world’s population is obese. Obese is one of the major health challenges in developed and developing countries. Also, the rising volume of bariatric surgeries and rising adoption of online weight loss & management programs are anticipated to positively influence the industry in forecast period.

The growing prevalence of obesity among the expanding population is expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period. As per the World Obesity Atlas 2022, one billion people globally, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, will be living with obesity by 2030. This significant rise in the number of obese patients is anticipated to drive demand for an efficient weight management system. Further, growing awareness about weight management and obesity among developing nations is expected to drive market growth in the coming period.

Increasing strategic collaborations of players with each other are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In September 2019, Currax Pharmaceutical disclosed the acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition resulted in the addition of Contrave anti-obesity medication to Currax’s product portfolio. Similarly, in November 2019, Novo Nordisk collaborated with UNICEF to prevent children from obesity. Such partnerships among players are expected to benefit the industry growth during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding obesity and the inability to afford premium health club memberships among developing countries are expected to impact the market negatively in the forthcoming period. As per IQVIA, only 2% of the total obese population is treated with prescribed medicines. Further, the presence of a limited number of market players is another cause hindering the expansion. However, rising disposable income and increasing awareness about the alternatives for weight loss and management can propel market growth in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Weight management market to secure US$ 725.6 Billion during the forecast period from 2022-to 2032.

By equipment, the fitness equipment segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The weight management market to be dominated by the U.S while garnering US$ 250 Billion by 2032

Weight management industry in China is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

Weight management market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 41.1 Billion by 2032





“Increasing cases of obesity and the growing health concerns among baby boomers are expected to support the market expansion in the coming time,” remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the industry include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., NutriSystem, Inc., Weight Watchers International, Inc., eDiets.com, Inc., and Brunswick Corporation. Major developments in the market are:

In June 2022, Herbalife Nutrition, inked a sports nutrition partnership with Notre Dame shooting guard Blake Wesley, who has been training at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center.

In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition, an eminent nutrition company, announced that it had inked an agreement to repurchase approximately US$ 600 million of the Company’s common share beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of US$ 48/05 per share.

In December 2020, Kainos Capital, a firm focused on specializing in managing food and consumer businesses, completed the acquisition of Nutrisystem from Tivity Health for US$ 575 Million. The private Capital Group of MSD Partners, LP partnered with Kainos Capital in the transaction in form of preferred and common equity investment.





More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global weight management market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Diet (Meals, Beverages, Supplements), Equipment (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment), Services (Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consultation Services, Online Weight Loss Services), & Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Weight Management Market Report

Global Weight Management Market by Diet:

Weight Management Meals

Weight Management Beverages

Weight Management Supplements





Global Weight Management Market by Equipment:

Weight Management Fitness Equipment

Weight Management Surgical Equipment

Global Weight Management Market by Services:

Weight Management across Fitness Centers

Weight Management across Slimming Centers

Weight Management Consultation Services

Weight Management through Online Weight Loss Services

