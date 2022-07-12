Sports Nutrition Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030
Market Trends – Increasing number of sports nutrition brands.
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Nutrition Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Sports Nutrition market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Sports Nutrition market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Sports Nutrition market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Sports Nutrition industry to give an overall analysis.
The Global Sports Nutrition Market report comprises of vital details of the Sports Nutrition business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the Sports Nutrition market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The extensive analysis covered in the report offers insights into the estimated growth of the market during the forecast timeline. The report estimates the CAGR at which the market is expected to grow throughout the forecast timeline of 2020-2028.
The global sports nutrition market size was USD 39.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the sports industry, rising demand for supplements to improve physical health, increasing participation in sports and physical activities, increase in the number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the globe, and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various health foods and supplement brands are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The Global Sports Nutrition Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company), and CSN Supplements
The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry to help them capitalize on future growth prospects.
The latest research study endows the reader with a comprehensive analysis of the product types of the global Sports Nutrition market, categorizing the relevant information into the market share, production growth rate, and profit valuation of each product type. The study focuses on the wide-ranging application landscape of the market, segmenting it into the market share, estimated growth rate, and the forecast product demand for each application type.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Protein Supplements
Vitamins & Minerals Supplements
Probiotics Supplements
Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Pre-workout
Post-workout
Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Tablets
Capsules
Powder
Liquid
Geographical Overview:
The latest report broadly categorizes the global Sports Nutrition market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.
The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.
Competitive Hierarchy:
The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.
The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.
Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Outlook
4.1.1. Market indicators analysis
4.1.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.2. Technological Insights
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.6. Price Trend Analysis
4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Sports Nutrition Market Size Worth USD 81.93 Billion in 2030