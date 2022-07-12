Photovoltaic Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of photovoltaic systems in residential applications is a key factor driving photovoltaic market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 87.51 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.7%, Market Trends – Increasing solar PV development projects across the globe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Photovoltaic market. The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans.

The Global Photovoltaic Market report comprises of vital details of the Photovoltaic business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the Photovoltaic market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The extensive analysis covered in the report offers insights into the estimated growth of the market during the forecast timeline. The report estimates the CAGR at which the market is expected to grow throughout the forecast timeline of 2020-2028.

The global photovoltaic market size was USD 4.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for renewable energy across the globe, rising adoption of photovoltaic systems in residential applications, and technological advancements in solar cells are some of the key factors driving photovoltaic market revenue growth. In addition, supporting government initiatives and increasing investments in photovoltaics are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Photovoltaic Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Trina Solar Co., Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., JA Solar Holdings, Acciona, S.A, First Solar, Inc., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., Risen Energy Co., Ltd., SunPower Corporation, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry to help them capitalize on future growth prospects.

The latest research study endows the reader with a comprehensive analysis of the product types of the global Photovoltaic market, categorizing the relevant information into the market share, production growth rate, and profit valuation of each product type. The study focuses on the wide-ranging application landscape of the market, segmenting it into the market share, estimated growth rate, and the forecast product demand for each application type.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Thin Film

Multicrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ground Mounted

Roof Mounted

Floating PV

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Photovoltaic market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photovoltaic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Outlook

4.1.1. Market indicators analysis

4.1.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2. Technological Insights

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.6. Price Trend Analysis

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Photovoltaic Market Size Worth USD 635.07 Billion in 2030