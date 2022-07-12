Wolf Administration Highlights State Investment in Former Erie Malleable Iron Building, Celebrates Redevelopment Efforts

Erie, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver joined Erie officials today to celebrate a $4 million state investment through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to develop the former Erie Malleable Iron building into a business park along a main corridor in Erie.

“The redevelopment of the former Erie Malleable Iron building and the creation of a new business park is a huge step forward for Erie,” said Sec. Weaver. “This site, which was once vacant for over ten years, will soon be a hub for business and industry in Erie and will help create great economic opportunity for the city.”

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) received a grant from the City of Erie to purchase the property in March 2021 and got to work on creating redevelopment plans for the site. The RACP funds will help to renovate the existing building, located at 601-645 West 12th Street, Erie, which will provide 78,000 square-feet of new class A office and tech space. Additional new buildings of 100,000 square-feet will be constructed for advanced manufacturing space.

“Having the support of Acting Secretary Weaver and the commonwealth has been instrumental in moving this project forward so quickly,” said Tina Mengine, Chief Executive Officer of ECRDA. “I know Acting Secretary Weaver understands the positive impact that eradicating industrial blight and creating move-in ready space means to a community. This project is exactly what economic development is about and where RACP funds are meant to go. We couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Throughout the Wolf Administration, 39 projects in Erie County have been awarded more than $90 million in RACP funding. This $4 million project was announced in April 2022 and funded from the 2021 RACP round.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

