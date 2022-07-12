PSC Hears from FSEC Energy Research Center on its Role in Florida’s Energy Future



TALLAHASSEE — The FSEC Energy Research Center (FSEC), located at the University of Central Florida, presented its role in Florida’s energy future to the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today. FSEC’s energy program areas include solar, storage, transportation, buildings and system integration, as well as education, training and policy.

"FSEC was founded in 1975 by Florida's Legislature to test and certify solar energy systems," said PSC Commissioner Mike La Rosa, who also served in the legislature. "The Center outgrew its original name—the Florida Solar Energy Center— and is now rebranding as the state's energy research institute, continuing to research and develop energy technologies that benefit our state." James Fenton, FSEC Director, presented the Center's possible paths to "net zero emissions by 2050," including greater electrification, clean energy, and energy storage and decarbonization technology—hydrogen, capture/storage or nuclear. According to FSEC, Florida's future energy must be more efficient and cost-effective for customers. Florida spent $63 billion on energy in 2019, mainly importing coal, oil, and gas. FSEC's vision for Florida is to spend as little on imported fuels as possible by: • Building energy efficiency programs. • Focusing on utility, rooftop, and floating solar. • Storing energy. • Using transportation electrification, smart-charging electric vehicles (EVs), and high-speed electric trains. • Using sustainable aviation fuel. • Making hydrogen a fuel-source and feedstock. FSEC is one of the largest and active state-supported energy research institutes in the nation, promoting energy independence for more than 45 years.