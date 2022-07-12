Attorney General Josh Stein Defends the SAFE Child Act at the North Carolina Supreme Court

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement after filing a brief defending the SAFE Child Act in a case before the North Carolina Supreme Court.

“When my office drafted the SAFE Child Act and the General Assembly unanimously passed it in 2019, we did so with a better understanding of how childhood abuse affects children. We now know that it takes people years to process traumatic childhood events, and the SAFE Child Act gives people who were abused as children the ability to hold accountable their abusers. Every victim deserves their day in court. I will continue to defend the SAFE Child Act and stand up for victims and survivors of child abuse.”

