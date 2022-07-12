EZELINK introduces Wi-Fi 6 and 5G based products & solutions for Hotels, Transport, Education and Healthcare sectors

Wi-Fi 6 Outdoor Long Range Access Point Transport 5G/4G/LTE CPE Wireless Bandwidth Management Gateway

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZELINK is introducing innovative Wi-Fi products and solutions to help customers enter the new wireless era. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), the new standard for wireless networks, opens exciting opportunities for digital transformation, immersive applications, and connecting billions of objects, in particular the Internet of Things. EZELINK is also introducing a backbone switch specifically designed for cloud networks.

Building on the same fundamental wireless innovations as 5G, Wi-Fi 6 is revolutionizing how businesses and consumers interact with the world around them. Wi-Fi 6 provides a significantly higher data transfer rate and an increase in bandwidth (capacity) up to 400%. This technology can be effectively applied in high-density locations such as stadiums, lecture halls, and conference rooms. A significant reduction in latency (latency) allows you to use Wi-Fi 6 in tasks that require an instantaneous response of devices. It should also be noted a significant reduction in the load on the batteries of devices connected to the network of the new standard and a more predictable quality of user experience.

As part of the announcement, EZELINK is introducing Wi-Fi 6 access points. Access points that have replenished the Catalyst portfolio do not just support the Wi-Fi 6 standard. With customizable programmable chipsets and access to leading analytics technologies, they allow to build the most "smart" and secure wireless networks.

Maher AlZarooni, the CEO of EZELINK comments “Developers around the world are already creating a new generation of immersive applications focused on next-generation wireless networks. Together with the billions of new devices that are now connected to the Web, this is adding complexity to the IT industry in an unprecedented way. Combining 5G and Wi-Fi 6 will enable our customers to get the most out of this new hyper-connected world. In this way, until recently, we connected people and devices. Now we are taking a big step towards the world of the Internet of things, and this will undoubtedly accelerate the processes of digital transformation around the world.”

Today, mobile technology is fueling economic growth by facilitating collaboration for employees, shopping for shoppers, learning for students—wherever they are. For the ultimate wireless experience, you need to go beyond traditional Wi-Fi and implement a fully end-to-end solution that delivers consistent security, reliability, and performance.

Cloud computing provides unprecedented scalability of solutions and allows customers to innovate as quickly as possible. In addition, clouds allow you to move from a reactive to a proactive approach, using analytics mechanisms to prevent incidents in the network before they affect users.

A network is millions of points of data generation. Their study allows you to get the maximum information about users.

EZELINK uses analytics technologies to create new solutions to streamline IT operations, support better business decisions, innovate security, and communicate more effectively with customers.

EZELINK released the Wireless Industry Vision report, which outlines business practices, solutions, and technology innovations in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud services, IoT, and more. The Vision for Industries 2025 is a new report in which EZELINK offers insight into global ICT trends and lays out an industry roadmap. According to the analysis, by 2025, the total number of connections worldwide will reach 110 billion, video will account for 74% of total data traffic, and 82% of global companies will start using artificial intelligence, creating a digital economy of 34 trillion US dollars.

To prepare customers for the challenges of digital transformation, EZELINK has created smart, next-generation networking solutions. The new EZELINK products and access points are the culmination of the company's efforts to revolutionize its entire portfolio.

According to EZELINK's vision, in the next 10 years, the world will enter the era of new Cloud 2.0 platform, the main difference of which is the formation of many specific clouds for each industry. To achieve the greatest success, the company intends to cooperate with partners in the telecom industry both in developing joint solutions to accelerate cloud transformation, and in providing support for customers in their transition to the cloud. This opens great opportunities for the transformation and development of the cloud business.