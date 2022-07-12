Harvard FXB, Project N95 Sound Alarm over Omicron BA.5, Urge Use of Respiratory Protection Indoors, Offer Free Masks
The emerging dominance of the BA.5 variant poses new risks to communities nationwide and to health equity, and requires a surge plan with renewed commitment to prevention”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) group Project N95 and Harvard’s François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights (FXB Center) urge Americans to wear high quality respiratory protection indoors as the Omicron BA.5 variant of the Covid virus surges across the US, having become the dominant variant just two months following its detection.
Project N95 is working with Harvard FXB Center to distribute at least 1 million N95 and similar face masks to communities in need across the US through their joint Masks for Communities partnership. Project N95 works to provide equitable access for all to affordable, authentic respiratory protection and health products through education, advocacy and distribution of vetted goods and services. Harvard FXB Center uses interdisciplinary approaches to promote equity and dignity for those oppressed by racism, poverty and stigma, nationally and around the world.
BA.5 is spreading rapidly across Asia, Europe and the US as public health officials are declaring it the most infectious virus worldwide. Hospitalization rates are increasing, especially as BA.5 appears to have a strong ability to reinfect those who have previously contracted Covid.
“Many people have decided the danger of Covid has passed, but that is far from the case. Others have decided catching Covid is inevitable, and ‘not a big deal’. We urge you to consider the danger for at-risk populations, the prospects of contracting Long Covid and the financial costs of becoming infected. Please protect yourself by masking with high-quality respiratory protection indoors,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
“The emerging dominance of the BA.5 variant poses new risks to communities nationwide and to health equity, and requires a surge plan with renewed commitment to prevention,” said FXB Center Acting Director Dr. Natalia Linos. “Our partnership with Project N95 makes high-quality masks available for free to those with limited financial resources and likely to be disproportionately impacted, in an effort to remove some of the financial barriers to proven preventive measures,” she added.
US mask makers have made generous donations of products to support Masks for Communities. The masks are being distributed to non-profit, community-based organizations serving those most disproportionately impacted by Covid. If you are able to support the project with a donation, please click here.
About Project N95
Project N95 is a national non-profit working to provide equitable access for all to affordable, authentic respiratory protection and health products through education, advocacy and distribution of vetted goods and services. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 32 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and other respiratory protection. Visit projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
About the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University
The François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights (FXB Center) was founded and endowed by Albina du Boisrouvray in 1993. Her goal was to provide protection to children by furthering the vision for health and human rights of founding director Jonathan Mann, and it received the enthusiastic collaboration of then-Dean Harvey Fineberg. We use interdisciplinary approaches to promote equity and dignity for those oppressed by racism, poverty, and stigma, nationally and around the world. We are proud to partner with a diverse group of scholars, educators, elected officials, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and members of the international policy community to advance health and human rights, and to show the harmful effects of violations on children. To learn more, please visit fxb.harvard.edu.
