Global Oncology Preclinical Drug Intelligence 2022 - World's Largest Active Resource for Decision Making
First Report to provide Extensive Insights on 1200+ Active Early Stage Oncology Companies developing over 1400+ New Drug Molecules Targeting Cancer
Specially designed to identify early stage researchers with new ideas capable of changing the face of drug discovery.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per OmicsX records, each year globally approximately 400 new oncology targeting companies are established with new ideas to develop new molecules against cancer. Due to the large number and global distribution, it is quite difficult for market analysts and business development professionals to identify the growing number of active drug developers and track their technologies and business activities on routine basis.
— Amit Gupta - Editor
Global Oncology Preclinical Stage Drug Intelligence Report 2022, covers largest set of authentic early stage oncology drug developers worldwide with their technology and early stage molecules available for partnering and is a perfect tool to identify new partnering leads.
Report for the first time identifies and profiles 1200 Active Early Stage Cancer Drug Development companies from 33 countries worldwide, developing 1400+ cancer-targeting drugs. It evaluates individual company's technology, cancer indications drug development pipeline & analysis, drug targets information, Key Management Social and Business Contacts details and thus creates immense authentic knowledge base on hundreds of emerging proprietary technologies, M&A deals and partnering occurring in early stage cancer drug discovery domain in recent years.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS -
Report covers Entrepreneurs established in last few years with valid funding and clear demarked pipeline with Individual’s Technology, Pipeline, Drug Targets, Management, Funding and Partnering capabilities.
Complete Insights on Single Platform - Drug Developers, Emerging Technologies, Molecules, Targets, Mechanism of Action, Partnering Activities, Key Managements Social and Business Contacts.
Best Selling Product since more than a decade, and is developed through years of continues & dedicated team work.
Economic & User Friendly Option in compare with any other similar available market solution.
Report comes with Complete Free after sales Support and Further Report Customization Options with regular intelligence updates for next one year.
INSIDE REPORT -
Complete Prebuild Intelligence (All in Single Report)
Small Molecule : Kinase Inhibitors (122 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Small Molecule : Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTACs) (29 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Small Molecule : RNA Targeting Therapeutics (43 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Nanoparticles / Nanotechnology based Cancer Targeting Drugs (61 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Cellular Therapy: T Cell/CAR-T/CAR-NK & other Cell based Therapies (125 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Oncolytic Viruses Pipeline in Early Stage Development (35 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Monoclonal Antibodies Pipeline in Early Stage Development. (162 Preclinical Stage Companies)
Bi-Specific & Multi Specific Antibodies pipeline in Early Stage Development (66 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Antibody Drug Conjugates Pipeline in Early Stage Development (62 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Cancer Vaccines Pipeline in Early Stage Development (80 Preclinical Stage Companies)
Exosome & Micro vesicles based Cancer Targeting Drugs (17 Preclinical Stage Companies).
Microbiome based Cancer Targeting Drugs (15 Preclinical Stage Companies).
