Cannabis Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 23.83 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 25.2%

The global cannabis packaging market size was USD 2.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cannabis packaging market size is expected to reach USD 23.83 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 25.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Legalization of marijuana and rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis products is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing global awareness about the medicinal properties of cannabis along with other utilities has led to legalization and decriminalization of cannabis in various countries. Colorado and Washington’s state became the first states in North America to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes. Similarly, possession and consumption of marijuana is legal in various countries in Europe.

This has led to introduction of number of new cannabis products which includes not only medicinal products but also cannabis products for recreational purposes. Packaging keeps the product fresh and provides valuable information about the product, along with branding opportunities. This is expected to increase the demand for cannabis packaging and thereby contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2030, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Cannabis Packaging by 2030. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Cannabis Packaging market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

KushCo Holdings, Inc., Cannabis Science Inc., Calyx Containers, JL Clark Inc., Maple Leaf Green World Inc., Kaya Cannabis, Lexaria Bioscience Corp, Berry Global Inc., Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions, and Green Rush Packaging.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Cannabis Packaging Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Rigid,

Semi Rigid

Flexible

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Metals

Plastics

Glass

Cardboard Containers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

