MARINA CITY Grapples With Rebellion on Anthemic & Powerful Single, "Runaways"
Chicago-based Alternative Rock band shares the latest preview from their upcoming concept album and Alternate Reality Game
Up-tempo, energetic music [that] is beautiful, funky, and extremely irresistible”CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 12th, MARINA CITY will release their new concept album and Alternate Reality Game (ARG), The Simulation via City of Dreams LLC, and today they share its latest preview with the groovy, powerful and electric “Runaways." As one of the first songs frontman, Ryan Argast wrote for MARINA CITY’s most provocative and cinematic collection of music to date, "Runaways" is considered the climax of this complex and emotionally driven concept album’s story.
— EARMILK
Opening with punchy rock vocals and a pulsing beat, Argast begins to tell the story of two unlikely teenagers who, in the midst of their tumultuous home lives, find love and hope in one another, “Mamas always coked and her daddy's always broke but he does his best with his ex. The pills don't work no more. It's something to do when bored and she don't know where her shape fits in.” The song highlights the couple's struggle of trying to break free and how running away can't fix their internal issues that were developed from the environment they grew up in, “He says liars have all of the fun. The internet's a loaded gun. All my friends don't know my name. Every feeling feels the same.” Pushed to their brink the teens run away from their homes, find comfort in each other, and develop a dangerous pact, “If you really love me then you just gotta trust me… I'm not running without ya. Not leaving without ya. Not living without ya,” the anthemic chorus rings out.
“Runaways” finds the Chicago-based alternative rock band telling a story of rebellion, naivety, bravery, and the struggle to break free from a life full of turbulence & heartbreak. “Jumping balconies. Hanging off ceilings,” Argast sings backed by drummer Eric Somers-Urrea, Matthew Gaudiano on keys, and guitarist Todor Birindjiev, “You can't ever leave. I'm not living without you.”
Listen to "Runaways" Here
Following the previously released "Youth," "Runaways" is another step taken in The Simulation journey. In the two years since their breakthrough 2020 EP, The Crush, MARINA CITY has emerged from an emotional and busy season, using these new songs as an internal compass to navigate their next chapter in such an uncertain world. This emerging quartet delivers, "Up-tempo, energetic music [that] is beautiful, funky, and extremely irresistible” (EARMILK), "artistry and determination to give Brendon Urie (Panic! At The Disco) a run for his money” (Alternative Press), and "indie pop with an R&B twist, evoking the best of Prince, Michael Jackson, and The 1975 without sounding like anyone but themselves” (Atwood Magazine).
Slated to release on October 12, 2022, The Simulation explores themes of societal distrust, mental health, and redemption. By participating in the accompanying ARG, fans/players will experience the emotional themes presented in each song firsthand. “We hope the album and the ARG will be a great way to bring fans closer to MARINA CITY, expose new people to our music, and most importantly, be an exciting experience,” says Argast.
Fans can experience the group’s energetic and dynamic live show on July 23rd at Wicker Park Fest in Chicago, IL. To connect with MARINA CITY and to join The Simulation visit www.marinacityband.com and follow @marinacityband on social media.
For more information or press inquiries, contact Natalie Bailey at Lady Savage Management & PR, (615) 955-1022, natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com
