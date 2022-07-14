Ron Cadman - Investar USA to Acquire 0.5 Acres of Land for Apartment Complex
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investar USA, founded and co-led by Ron Cadman, recently went under contract to acquire 0.5 acres of residential land in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is currently undergoing planning for new construction. According to Cadman Investar USA’s director, conceptual drawings are underway for a 60-to-100-unit apartment complex.
The proposed development will be a mix of studio one and two-bedroom units with a community park space, and modern amenities. This project is one of numerous real estate projects that Investar USA has undertaken over the past three decades.
Background on Real Estate Investment Firm Investar USA
Investar USA is a real estate development and investment firm that is focuses on revitalizing multifamily communities across the southern part of the United States. The firm specializes in acquiring, renovating, repositioning, and managing real estate properties.
Ron Cadman and his entities acquired more than 300 single family homes in Arizona’s Greater Phoenix area between 2008 and 2012. He bought these homes using his own management platform and acquisition model. Investar USA later focused its efforts on multifamily repositioning and rental.
During the past several years, the trailblazing real estate company has successfully acquired multiple apartment complexes across Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
About Ron Cadman
Ron Cadman, who has over 30 years of real estate industry experience and is currently deploying the build-to-rent strategy—a strategy that involves buying land and building an apartment community on it. According to Cadman, this works well for maintaining capital growth and generating passive income. Still, Cadman continues to seek existing properties with the aim of making them more financially valuable.
Ron Cadman
The proposed development will be a mix of studio one and two-bedroom units with a community park space, and modern amenities. This project is one of numerous real estate projects that Investar USA has undertaken over the past three decades.
Background on Real Estate Investment Firm Investar USA
Investar USA is a real estate development and investment firm that is focuses on revitalizing multifamily communities across the southern part of the United States. The firm specializes in acquiring, renovating, repositioning, and managing real estate properties.
Ron Cadman and his entities acquired more than 300 single family homes in Arizona’s Greater Phoenix area between 2008 and 2012. He bought these homes using his own management platform and acquisition model. Investar USA later focused its efforts on multifamily repositioning and rental.
During the past several years, the trailblazing real estate company has successfully acquired multiple apartment complexes across Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
About Ron Cadman
Ron Cadman, who has over 30 years of real estate industry experience and is currently deploying the build-to-rent strategy—a strategy that involves buying land and building an apartment community on it. According to Cadman, this works well for maintaining capital growth and generating passive income. Still, Cadman continues to seek existing properties with the aim of making them more financially valuable.
Ron Cadman
Investar USA
email us here