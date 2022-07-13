AxiomaticAI launches "world's first" MetaTrader 5 to CQG Direct Routing Gateway
AxiomaticAI – An innovative Fintech Solutions Company.
AxioGateway is the first native server level gateway for MetaTrader 5, providing direct order routing to the CQG environment, for futures trading.
Connecting AxioGateway to CQG for futures trading was a good starting point, as it gave us an immediate peering ability with FCMs. But AxioGateway didn't just stop there, more MT5 firsts shortly..”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxiomaticAI today announced the launch of their Trading Platform-as-a-Service offering based on MetaTrader 5 by MetaQuotes with a direct gateway to CQG environment. AxiomaticAI built the first and currently the only native MT5 gateway connecting the MetaTrader 5 platform to CQG in Q1 – 2021 and passed the CQG conformance test on May 27th, 2021. Now, after extensive testing, it’s available as a production ready solution.
— Adnan Syed, CEO AxiomaticAI
The combination of native plug-in level AxioGateway for MetaTrader 5 to CQG and AxiomaticAI's IB (introducing broker) independent and FCM (futures commission merchant) neutral trading operations of MetaTrader 5 platform allows everyday retail traders to utilize one of the most advanced and feature-rich, multi-asset trading platforms available for trading, automation, research and analytics; regardless of the futures brokerage services.
About AxiomaticAI
AxiomaticAI is a full-service Fintech Solutions Provider offering MetaTrader 5 Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) and AxioGateway to CQG for futures trading in a IB independent and FCM neutral environment. AxioGateway family of products provide direct connectivity gateway solutions from MetaTrader 5 to FCMs, LPs (Liquidity Providers), other trading venues, clearing entities or to any other source needed by our clients. AxiomaticAi's MetaTrader 5 platform and AxioGateway are managed by experienced technology professionals dedicated to the success of traders.
AxiomaticAI is able to deliver numerous additional features, but flawless, direct-order routing from the MetaTrader 5 Trade Terminal to CQG via AxioGateway sets it apart from the competition.
AxiomaticAI's connectivity to CQG is based on a true server level plug-in gateway for MetaTrader 5 and not a bridge to an aggregation hub like everyone else. Similarly, Data-Feed delivered to our MetaTrader 5 terminals and orders placed based on that feed, are based on direct Data-Feed from CQG without any third parties involved. Security and privacy are greatly enhanced because trade orders are not sent to any third-party.
Trade server fail-overs and open position synchronizations also become a native function for trade server by using gateway. Slippage is greatly reduced; because Stop-Loss and Take-Profit orders are now native to trade server.
AxioGateway enables access to live exchanges and markets such as CME, NYMEX, CBOT, CBOE, COMEX, EUREX, DME, DGCX, LME and dozens of other global exchanges, via CQG. We provide the deepest levels of DOM (Depth of Markets) available on the traded financial instruments.
