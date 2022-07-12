Global Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market To Hit $1,278.00 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

A prominent surge in popularity of do-it-yourself projects among customers has enhanced growth of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. During the COVID-19 period, DIYers were engaged in gardening practices for enhancing living spaces and keeping them entertained due to lockdowns. Based on the type, the utility segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market accrued $848.20 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $1,278.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.37% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

A prominent surge in popularity of do-it-yourself projects among customers has enhanced growth of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. Rise in e-commerce activities, free pick-up of goods, and free delivery of goods has enlarged scope of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of do-it-yourself products and rise in supplier acceptance of new technologies will open new growth avenues for the market.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to significant growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. The key drivers of growth included large number of the people at home completing home improvement projects during the lockdown.

During the COVID-19 period, DIYers were engaged in gardening practices for enhancing living spaces and keeping them entertained due to lockdowns.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the type, the painting segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the overall share of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.The report also analyzes the segments including building materials, decor and indoor garden, lighting, electrical work materials, tools and hardware, wallpaper and supplies, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring repair and replacement materials, and outdoor.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the overall share of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. However, the online segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the region, the North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market. However, the Asia-Pacific do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Key players profiled in the global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market research report are Travis Perkins, Amazon.com, Inc., Lowe's Companies, Inc., Walmart Inc., Toolstation, UBUY Inc., Flipkart.com, Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Kesko Corporation, and UBYLD Retail Private Limited.

