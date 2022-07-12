Physical Therapy Market Expected Is Prospering at a CAGR of 6.15% and Would Rocket up to USD 37.24 billion by 2029 | Segmented by Therapy Type, Application, End Users And Regional Overview

Physiotherapy equipment demand is predicted to rise as a result of technological advancements and novelties by leading businesses, boosting market growth

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the physical therapy market which was USD 23.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 37.24 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Physical Therapy Market Overview

Physical therapy is a term that refers to a variety of procedures used to relieve pain and restore mobility to injured human body parts like limbs and joints. It gives those with serious musculoskeletal and neuromuscular issues, whether acquired or inherited, a new lease on life. It's also administered to patients after procedures like joint replacement and muscle restoration, in which a bodily portion is immobilised for an extended length of time. Since medical improvements have boosted the survival rate of premature infants and trauma and stroke victims, the demand for evaluation and treatment of their biophysical disorders has grown. This is propelling the global physical therapy services market to new heights.

Physical therapy is a type of treatment that employs practises such as exercise, massage, and others to alleviate any sickness or wound. Geriatric physical treatments, cardiac and pulmonary physiotherapy, neurological physiotherapy, and other sorts of fleshly therapies are some of the most common.

Some of the major players operating in the physical therapy market are:

AmeriCare Physical Therapy (U.S)

Rehab Alternatives PLLC (U.S)

PIVOT Physical Therapy (U.S)

ProHealth Limited (Hong Kong)

BTL (India)

DJO LLC (U.S)

Performance Health (U.S)

Athletico Physical Therapy (U.S)

Geisinger Health (U.S)

Select Medical Corporation (U.S)

Knight Health Holdings, LLC (U.S)

Concentra, Inc. (U.S)

EMS Physio Ltd. (U.K)

US Physical Therapy, Inc. (U.S)

Isokinetics.net (U.S)

Recent Development:-

In April 2020, ATI Physical Therapy, a privately held, nationally recognised healthcare organisation based in the United States that specialises in outpatient rehabilitation and related healthcare services, has introduced a virtual or online physical therapy service.

Opportunities:-

More individuals are engaged in sports and severe physical activity around the world, which is contributing to an increase in the number of injuries associated with these activities. It is a significant market growth component. With an increasing older population, falls are becoming more common in both indoor and outdoor settings. This is a natural result of joints failing as they age, resulting in an increase in the demand for physical therapy services.

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

The report is designed to offer remarkable breakthroughs pertaining to distribution and supply chain operations, besides also showcasing logistics angle. The report is designed to highlight crucial details on key competition trends, popular sales channels as well as other growth instigating parameters, crucial for growth. The report also identifies the segment with most promising growth potential and revenue boosting capabilities.

Global Physical Therapy Market Scope

The physical therapy market is segmented on the basis of age group, treatment procedure, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Age group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

Application

Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Geriatric Physical Therapy

Neurological Physical Therapy

Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Private practices

Outpatient clinics

Sports and fitness facility centers

Others

Treatment Procedure

Equipment

Therapies

Products

Physical Therapy Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in the healthcare sector

The market is predicted to rise due to an increase in the number of incidents occurring around the world. Other factors such as advancements in healthcare facilities, availability of physical therapy at healthcare facilities such as hospitals, private practises, and others, rising population ageing, and increasing number of people suffering from neurological disease are expected to boost the physical therapy market from 2022 to 2029.

Technological advancements

Low treatment costs for physical therapy rehabilitation solutions, increasing launches and approvals of novel virtual physical therapy solutions, and growing collaborations and partnerships among market participants are all factors driving market expansion. Physiotherapy equipment demand is predicted to rise as a result of technological advancements and novelties by leading businesses, boosting market growth.

Rise in demand of physical therapy services

The overall growth of global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions is likely to be driven by rising awareness of the value of physical treatment that produces benefits without side effects. People receive physical therapy in a variety of venues, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, private offices, sports and fitness activities, and others. Physical therapy services are in higher demand in elementary and secondary schools and sports and fitness centres for special education kids.

Physical Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The physical therapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, age group, treatment procedure, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the physical therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market owing to the rise in accidents, the incidence of osteoporosis, and the number of old people (60 and above).

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years due to growth in disposable income (outcome of robust economic growth), and refining healthcare organization.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points for example down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

