07-12-2022 $50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Martinsburg

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at A C &T Co., on Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg, W.Va.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were 4, 26, 34, 37, 52, and the Power Ball was 9. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

