Health and Wellness Food Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis Report, Competitive Landscape and market is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2029

The rising demand for protein-based food products is expected to be a major driver in the growth of the global health and wellness food market.

The Health and Wellness Foods report represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategies executions. This Health and Wellness Foods report provides emerging market drivers, challenges and obstacles in the upcoming market. It also analyses the present market condition and gives clear information about the trending product in the market, its condition of launch and profit of the particular product. The key regions highlighted in this Health and Wellness Foods report are North America, Asia pacific region, south America and Europe.

Additionally, this Health and Wellness Foods report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis and interpretation of information about the Health and Wellness Foods market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the Health and Wellness Foods report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of the key industry players. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global health and wellness food market will grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Health and wellness foods are foods or beverages, which are capable of imparting a physiological benefit aimed at improving overall health, helping in the prevention or treatment of a disease, or enhancing physical or mental performance due to the addition of a functional ingredient or through change in processing. Growth in the global market is being fueled by rising focus on healthy eating, growing popularity of organic foods, and increasing sensitivities to foods. Growing sedentary lifestyles and the ill effects of such lifestyles have resulted in the shift towards healthy eating. Trends such as organic, range-fed, low carbohydrates, dairy-free, and gluten-free are all by-products of consumers` drive towards a healthier lifestyle. In addition, recent outbreaks of health scares, including the present COVID-19 pandemic have popularized the consumption of healthy foods to improve immune responses.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Positioning Matrix

The Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Health & Wellness Food Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Leading Players

Danone,

PepsiCo,

Clif Bar & Company,

General Mills Inc.,

Kashi,

The Quaker Oats Company,

Mars, Incorporated,

Abbott,

Huel Inc.,

Green Valley Dairies,

LIBERTÉ,

Yoplait USA, Inc.,

Chobani, LLC., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., SO DELICIOUS DAIRY FREE, Forager Project, Kite Hill, LAVVA, Enjoy Life, Barrel. Site by Barrel, The Simply Good Foods Company, Alter Eco, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Simply Good Foods USA, Inc., Maspex, Mondelēz International., Kellogg Co., Nestlé, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GSK Group of Companies.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Oreo is launching a new range of gluten-free Oreos in the United States, Oreo Zero in China, Lacta Intense in Brazil, and Caramilk, a chocolate product, in Australia. These products result from new formulations for health-conscious consumers as health and well-being continue to be a focus of innovation for the company

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

Market Scope and Market Segmentation

By Type (Functional Food, Fortified and Healthy Bakery Products, Healthy Snacks, BFY Foods, Beverages, Chocolates and Others),

By Calorie Content (No-Calorie, Low Calories and Reduced-Calorie),

By Nature (Non-GMO and GMO),

By Fat Content (No Fat, Low Fat and Reduced-Fat),

By Category (Conventional and Organic),

By Free From Category (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Nut-Free, Lactose-Free, Artificial Flavor-Free, Artificial Color-Free and Others) and

By Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailers and Non-Store Retailers

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Dynamics:-

Drivers

Rising demand for protein-based nutritional and healthy food & beverages

There is a rapid demand for protein-based, healthy food and beverages as consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer food with more nutritional value and health benefits that will help them maintain a healthy diet. Additionally, protein-based beverages provide better nourishment as it contains a high amount of protein and other beneficial nutrients; thus, being a protein-rich source, they boost energy and nourish the body to a greater extent. Also, consumers are aware that protein increases metabolism and helps maintain weight which enables consumers to demand more protein-based healthy food products.

Consumers are becoming aware that protein increases metabolism and helps maintain weight which enables consumers to demand more protein-based healthy food products. Thus the rising demand for protein-based food products is expected to be a major driver in the growth of the global health and wellness food market.

Growing demand for clean label food

Clean label food products contain ingredients that are most natural and less processed. Consumers are opting for healthy and clean food options to live a healthier lifestyle, thus increasing the demand for health & wellness food products . Consumers are becoming more inclined toward clean, labeled food free from preservatives or additives to continue a particular lifestyle. Also, the awareness regarding promoting a sustainable environment by using clean label products is boosting the market's growth. The rising demand for clean label food enables health & wellness manufacturers to introduce more products, which adds to the market's growth.

Therefore, the increasing number of manufacturers gaining clean label safety products to offer high-quality products to the consumers and fulfill their growing need for clean label & healthy food is expected to propel the market growth of the Global Health and Wellness Food Market .

Opportunities

Change in eating habits and lifestyle of millennials

The millennials' changing eating habits are more inclined towards conscious indulgence, which means that while they want to indulge in eating out and eating right, they want to be mindful of what they eat and select their places after thorough consideration. Millennials are willing to pay for fresh, healthy food. They love food and flavors from multiple cultures and engage in distribution channels like meal services and smoothie deliveries. Thus, the changing eating habits of millennials create an opportunity for the global health and wellness food market .

Thus, these changing eating preferences create an opportunity for the nutritional food and beverages market, and manufacturers are trying to fulfill the demands of millennials. This is projected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global health and wellness food product market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:-

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Dynamics

6. Health & Wellness Food Market, by Product

7. Health & Wellness Food Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline Mode

7.3. Online Mode

8. Americas Health & Wellness Food Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Health & Wellness Food Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Health & Wellness Food Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom

