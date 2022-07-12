Cameras and Accessories Market 2022-2030: Increasing Demand For High-End DSLR Action Camera For Professional Photography

Reports And Data

The Global Cameras And Accessories Market size was USD 3.04 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cameras And Accessories Market size was USD 3.04 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Vlogging and content creation are gaining popularity as a trend and generating a number of opportunities for camera and accessories manufacturers. For instance, market leaders of digital camera manufacturers such as Sony, Canon, Nikon, DJI, and several other makers are developing cameras especially for creating cinematic content. Companies are launching their product, which is powered by remote control tripod and built-in microphone for capturing every special moment with one single button. These new innovations are driving revenue growth of the market.

Content creators and photographers are buying mirrorless cameras for making ultra-HD or 4K movie-like quality, with compact size and weight, and better autofocus functionality. Also, these cameras are designed to meet the reliability and durability demands of professionals, even when working in the most potentially challenging conditions. These factors are driving revenue growth of the market. Moreover, accessory kits such as lenses, ring light, flexible tripod, gorilla pod, and audio interface are becoming necessary tools in making creative content, which is driving revenue growth of the camera & accessories market.

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Cameras and Accessories Market Report:

• Canon Inc.,

• Nikon Corporation,

• Sony Corporation,

• FUJIFILM Corporation,

• Leica Camera AG,

• Hasselblad,

• Olympus Corporation

• Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

The digital still camera segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Digital still camera is frequently bought by consumers for capturing high-quality photographs with better shutter and aperture control. A Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) camera is an ideal device for capturing professional photography and a DSLR camera allows photographers to experiment with functionalities such as ISO, RAW, aperture priority, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and autofocus. Whereas, a mirrorless camera allows photo enthusiasts to capture detailed and sharp cinematic shots with the advantage of APS-C sensor technology. Moreover, action cameras are a popular segment for taking breathtaking actions and adventure shoots. Action cameras come with waterproof and shockproof resistant feature; therefore, a large number of adventure enthusiasts buy action cameras for use in extreme environments.

The standard lens segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2021. A standard lens is a built-in standard kit. It is ideal for focusing attention on the subject and shooting candid photos. Wide angle lens is a promising segment in elevating revenue growth of the market. Many photographers own wide angle lenses for capturing wide angle and full-frame sharp shots. Whereas, macro and telephoto lenses are widely adopted for taking incredibly depth and close-up photos. A macro and telephoto lens has excellent functionality in bokeh and portrait shots.

The tripod segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Tripod is one of the most sold accessories with a camera for providing it with secure and stable support. Tripod allows photographers to capture images with slower shutter speeds. Effects such as long exposures, traffic trails, and smooth panning require rock-solid support of a tripod and a large number of professional photographers buy tripods. Flash and lights enhance creativity with lighting and a large number of companies are cross selling flash lights with their products, which is driving revenue growth of the segment. Moreover, the gimble segment is growing drastically among photographers and content creators for mechanical stabilize cinematic footage without the need for a larger tripod. Additionally, the requirement for polarizing filters, memory cards, chargers, batteries, and camera neck trap is increasing with rising demand for various types of cameras.

Market Segmentation:

By Camera Type Outlook

• Digital still camera

• Digital single lens reflex (DSLR) camera

• Mirrorless camera

• Others

By Lens Type Outlook

• Standard

• Wide angle

• Macro

• Others

By Accessory Type Outlook

• Tripod

• Flash and lights

• Gimble

• Remote shutter release

• Others

By End use Outlook

• Personal

• Professional

• Vlogging

• Film Making

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of the Global Cameras and Accessories Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Cameras and Accessories industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Cameras and Accessories market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Cameras and Accessories market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

