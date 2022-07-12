PennDOT Invites Public to Offer Feedback at In-Person Public Meeting for 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway Safety Improvement Project

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an in-person meeting on Thursday, July 21, to review and provide feedback for the 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway Safety Improvement Project. The meeting will take place at the Motivation High School Auditorium, 5900 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



The purpose of the project is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system by addressing aggressive driving and improving pedestrian safety along the over 6-mile corridor of 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway between U.S. 1 (City Avenue) and Woodland Avenue.

PennDOT's design team will present an update on the proposed safety improvements followed by a question-and-answer session. Project display boards will also be available for public viewing. In addition, the public can review plans and provide feedback online at 63rd St./Cobbs Creek Parkway Safety Project if they cannot make the meeting, or for those that would like to review the plans beforehand.

The proposed improvements of the project area include, but are not limited to:

Traffic signal improvements and modernization;

Pavement marking and signing upgrades;

Road Diet/Lane Reduction on 63rd Street between Girard Avenue and Market Street;

Median and pedestrian crossing islands;

Curb bump outs;

Bus boarding island; and

Guiderail and street lighting upgrades.

PennDOT values incorporating public feedback with engineering principles to assess the feasibility of appropriate safety countermeasures to improve the overall safety and operation of the corridor.

The following safety improvements have been made on 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway within the last three years:

Resurfacing of 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway from U.S. 1/City Avenue to Woodland Avenue;

Upgraded safety signing to reduce run-off-the-road incidents;

New pavement markings: including narrowing lane widths, adding "Ped Xing", "Slow Arrow, "Speed Limit" and "School Ahead" pavement legends;

Lane separator curb/delineators to reduce aggressive driving;

Installed sinusoidal centerline rumble strips along both yellow lines to reduce incidences of head-on and opposite direction side swipe crashes;

High Friction Surface Treatment was applied to select curves to address run-off-the-road and curve-related crashes; and

Speed tables located north/south of Catharine Street and north/south of Springfield Avenue to reduce speeding.

For information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



