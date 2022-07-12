Global Medical Batteries Market to Surpass US$ 4,471.56 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical batteries market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,714.68 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Batteries Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on launch of new products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, OMRON Healthcare, Inc. based in Japan, is a world’s leading medical company, the global leader in remote blood pressure monitoring and personal health technology, launched its new remote patient monitoring services at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) along with its connected blood pressure monitors. With a focus on advancing the company's mission of ‘Going for Zero’ heart attacks and strokes, OMRON is offering the heart health category through a collaborative research with Kyoto University initiative that will investigate how artificial intelligence can analyze blood pressure metrics to predict cardiovascular diseases accurately at an early stage.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical batteries market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing power outlets facilities to adopt the medical devices in hospitals. For instance, in April 2020, according to data published by PubMed, Indyro Global Technologies Private Limited, an innovative electrical company fixed range of power outlets for medical devices. ‘POWER PLUS’ by Indyro Global support a load of 5kW and up to 25-30 devices. POWER PLUS is appropriate for usage in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, etc., apart from other commercial applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global medical batteries market include Ultralife Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, EnerSys, Liberating Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Tadiran Batteries Ltd., Saft Groupe S.A., Arotech Corporation, SHENZHEN KAYO BATTERY Co., Ltd, and Vitec Group plc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Medical Batteries Market, By Usage: Implantable Devices Batteries Pacemakers Batteries Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Neurostimulators Batteries Cochlear Batteries Infusion Pumps Other Implantable Batteries Non-Implantable Devices Batteries Diagnostic Imaging Device Batteries Patient Monitoring Device Batteries Critical Care Support Batteries In vitro Diagnostics Instrument Batteries Therapeutic Devices Prosthetic Device Batteries Other Non-implantable Batteries

Global Medical Batteries Market, By Battery Type: Lithium Batteries Nickel –Metal Hydride Batteries Zinc-air Batteries Other Batteries

Global Medical Batteries Market, By End User: Hospitals and Nursing Homes Clinics Diagnostic Centres Home Care Settings Other End User

Global Medical Batteries Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



