Spa and salon management software provider MioSalon announced the launch of free salon software for the beauty and wellness industry for its next wave of growth.
In the technology world, every business can benefit from using top-notch technology and automation that leaves salons and spas no exception. Managing a beauty business is a full-time job. Managing the incoming appointments, services to deliver, pending payments, marketing and administrative responsibilities often take a toll on business owners.
MioSalon is a spa and salon management software that recently announced the launch of free salon software, the company aims at making their solution accessible to all in the beauty and wellness space. The free version of software is referred to as MioSalon Lite. The plan gives salon owners access to all the features at no cost, and with no credit card required. What salon and spa owners get is an advanced software which allows businesses to automate a range of tasks, including online appointment booking and scheduling appointments, client & staff notifications, customer interactions, inventory tracking, staff management, secure storage of data, and implementation of marketing campaigns.
With MioSalon Lite free salon software, a beauty business can considerably reduce no-shows and late appointments. The software can also be of assistance when it comes to boosting profits and revenue. Salon owners can access daily insights, and find ways to grow their business and boost employee productivity.
MioSalon Lite gives salon and spa owners access to a host of features including appointment
scheduling, online booking (which can integrated with your Google, Facebook, Instagram profiles, website and share with customers through SMS & Whatsapp), collect online payments, unlimited marketing with various filters, invoicing, inventory management, feedback management, expense management, staff management, and analytics and reports.
The software has countless advantages which can increase salon efficiency over time. Post the COVID- 19 pandemic, the demand for automated salon software has increased considerably. According to the Global Marketer’s Salon Software Research Report, the market is expected to reach USD 191 billion in 2027 from 138 billion in 2020, CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2028.
Speaking about the salon software market, Mrs. Santhana Selvam, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of MioSalon said “We believe MioSalon Lite will be a launchpad for the salons and spas to have a comeback post-pandemic. The aim of this plan especially is to help small and start-up salons to grow their business with the right technology partner. MioSalon Lite is the only free salon software that is packed with an extensive list of features which no other software in the market offers. Additionally we provide free of cost initial setup, training and customer support which helps the growth of small and start-up salons without restrictions''.
With MioSalon Lite, acquiring new customers and retaining existing customers is a breeze. The plan is mainly curated for beauty business owners who want to elevate customer experience at zero cost. All the features listed in the MioSalon Lite plan offer advanced functionality compared to other salon software providers who offer limited features in their free plan. Business owners can also upgrade to get centralized access to multiple outlets.
