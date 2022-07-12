Advance Energy Market To Surpass $3,258.7 billion by 2030, Growing at 6.8% CAGR
Rise in applications in lighting, building envelope, electronics propulsion systems, HVAC & freight logistics leading to increase in demand for advanced energyPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced energy market is estimated to reach $3,258.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. Advanced energy consists of technologies, products, and services in the categories including power generation, electricity delivery & management, building efficiency, water efficiency, transportation, and fuel production & delivery. This is advantageous to our modern energy systems and enable transformation of energy systems into reliable, affordable, consumer choice, and development across the above-mentioned sectors. Advanced energy offers highly engineered, precision power solutions, reduction in electricity consumption, and benefits technologies which tend to grow the adoption of renewable resources.
The technology required to construct a contemporary, high-performing, and economical energy system present enormous growth prospects toward various enterprises and industries across the globe through advanced energy systems. It is a dynamic and complicated collection of resources, technology, and services that work together to satisfy consumer’s changing demands which is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the future. In addition, advanced energy is dependable and environment friendly; hence, it is in high demand in the industry. Moreover, advanced energy refers to various technologies, goods, and services that make energy consumption more sustainable, secure, and affordable. The growth of advanced energy market is fueled by uninterrupted innovation through R&D and active government policies. Advanced energy aims to improve the security, efficiency, and affordability of existing energy systems.
Request for Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16143
The concern about the reduction of greenhouse gases emissions, low efficiency levels, and lack of progression in the application of the nuclear power are expected to restrain the growth of the advanced energy market during the forecast period. However, developing new resources require large initial investments to build infrastructure. These investments increase the cost of supplying electricity, especially during early years. Initially, the developers had to find publicly acceptable sites with good resources and with access to transmission lines. Finding a potential site requires several years of monitoring to determine whether it is suitable. In addition, the workers need to be trained to install, operate, and maintain the new technologies. Some require operating experiences in certain climatic conditions, before the performance can be optimized. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the market growth in the future.
By end use, the advanced energy market analysis is segregated into electricity generation, electricity delivery & management, building efficiency, water efficiency, transportation, and fuel production & delivery. The electricity generation segment registered the highest advanced energy market share of about 40.9% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in electricity generation from diverse set of established and new technologies, such as nuclear, renewable, coal, oil & gas, biofuel, and others across the globe. In addition, distributed generation is growing rapidly at residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal buildings or facilities which, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the advanced energy market during the forecast period.
Request a Discount Before Purchasing Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16143
Region-wise, the advanced energy market forecast is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific advanced energy market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in industrialization as well increase in population, which resulted in rise in demand for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution across the region. The advanced energy market has grown considerably in countries such as China, Japan, India and others. China is one the key players in hydropower, wind power, solar photovoltaic, and became the world’s largest producer of bioelectricity in 2020. This further is expected to drive the growth of the advanced energy market in the future.
Key players operating in the global advanced energy market industry include ALSTOM, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Cummins Inc., Clean Energy Fuels, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Ford Motor Company, Itron, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and SHELL PLC.
Other players operating in the value chain of global advanced energy market include BG Group, Silver Spring Networks, Brammo Inc., ENN Energy Holdings, and others.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Advanced Energy Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16143?reqfor=covid
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ADVANCED ENERGY MARKET
• Demand of pressure vessel is directly proportional to supply of natural gas. In addition, in India, demand for natural gas in domestic market is largely driven by the fertilizer (28%), power (23%), city gas distribution (CGD) entities (16%), refinery (12%), and petrochemicals (8%) industries. However, decline in production of power, drop in demand for CNG refueling, fall in refineries, and reduction in petrochemical production during April to August time period, with exception of urea production and demand from PNG customers declined the demand for natural gas However, there sluggish decline in the pressure vessel market.
• In addition, manufacturing industries were highly impacted, due to disrupted supply chain however, the manufacturing of pressure vessel was on halt. Furthermore, sluggish decline observed in pressure vessel market for alternative fuels.
• The consumption of natural gas declined by 9.5% on an on-year basis during FY21. Natural gas is used as fuel and feedstock by respective end-user industries. In August 2020, the imports of LNG increased by 5.4% and consumption declined by 1.8% on a yearly basis. The gross production of domestic natural gas is expected to drop by 10.6% during the financial year 2021. This considerable contraction in production of natural gas compared to previous year figures of 0.7% during FY19 and 5.9% during FY20.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn