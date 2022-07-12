Cocoa Market Share is Predicted to Grow At A CAGR of 4.3 % To $15,501.1 Million by 2027.

Cocoa Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to projections, chocolate production uses around half of the world’s total cocoa production. And there’s no doubt that the enormous demand for chocolates is the main driver of the rise in cocoa prices on the international market. Chocolate is being utilized more frequently in a variety of sectors, including the pharmaceutical, confectionery, food & beverage, and others. It is a potent source of antioxidants and minerals.

According to Allied Market Research, the market for cocoa market is expected to expand significantly between 2021 and 2030. Actually, there aren’t many people who don’t genuinely crave chocolate. And recently, organic chocolate has emerged as one of the market’s newest novelties, as customer demand for it has increased significantly over the past several years. Gourmet or premium chocolate is always the big winner, though. A clever fusion of the Old World and the New World was essential to the development and growth of the chocolate market.

One of the most important considerations for consumers, especially those in Europe, when purchasing cocoa products is the sustainability of the crop’s cultivation. The latest marketing strategy being used by cocoa and chocolate companies is storytelling. Customers are keenly interested in learning the history of the goods they buy. Therefore, storytelling has emerged as a new tactic used by cocoa and chocolate marketers recently in the worldwide cocoa business.

The cocoa market was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

By product type, the cocoa liquor segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2019, depending on the process, the Dutch process segment was valued at $9,675.2 million, accounting for 75.1% of the global cocoa market share.

In 2019, the Netherlands was the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $1,636.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cocoa market based on product type, process, nature, quality, application, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 91% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on application, the confectionary segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the animal feed segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cocoa market analyzed in the research include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited

