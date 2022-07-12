Global Navigation Lighting Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $51,277.1 Thousand and Rise at a CAGR of 4.2% over the Analysis Period from 2021 to 2030 [180-Pages] | Research Dive

The global navigation lighting market is predicted to observe remarkable growth during the estimated period due to the growing demand for air travel worldwide. Based on end-user, the marine sub-segment is expected to be most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the maximum share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global navigation lighting market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $51,277.1 thousand and grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for air travel among passengers worldwide, the navigation lighting market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the rising government initiatives to connect small and medium cities with metro cities through aircraft are further expected to augment the growth of the market during the estimated period. However, the high cost of navigation lighting as it uses a variety of technologies such as light-emitting diodes (LED), halogens, high-intensity discharge (HID), and many more, may impede the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Click Here! To Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of Navigation Lighting Market

Segments of the Navigation Lighting Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, end-user, and region.

Type: Medium Light Intensity Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The medium light intensity sub-segment is predicted to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. This is mainly because the medium light intensity lights provide visual information about the position, height perception, and references to enhance the visual component of an instrument approach. Moreover, the medium light intensity lights require low maintenance as these are made using LEDs is predicted to bolster the growth of the navigation lighting market’s sub-segment during the estimated period.

End-User: Marine Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The marine sub-segment is expected to have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is majorly because the navigation lights are broadly used by the water vessels and spacecraft for avoiding any chance of an accident. Furthermore, the increasing transportation of goods and services by watercraft compared to aircraft due to their cost-effectiveness is predicted to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the navigation lighting market is expected to generate a dominant share of the market throughout the forecast period. The rapid infrastructure development and increasing government initiatives to expand airports and seaports in this region are predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis timeframe.

Grab Specific Data on Segment or Region of Navigation Lighting Market & Avail of Amazing Discount

Covid-19 Impact on the Navigation Lighting Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly impacted the navigation lighting market, likewise several other industries. This is mainly due to the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed by the government of many nations. Furthermore, the shutdown of seaports & airports bans on imports and exports, and closed borders, have disrupted the supply of raw materials which has impacted the market drastically. In addition, the sudden drop in the demand for passenger aircraft and cruise ships due to the social distancing norms and the spontaneous spread of the novel coronavirus are the factors that declined the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Specific Requirements on Post COVID-19 Impact on Navigation Lighting Market. Speak to our Expert Analyst

Key Players of the Navigation Lighting Market

The major players of the navigation lighting market include

Perko Inc. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc Hella Marine Canepa & Campi, S.R.O. Den Haan Rotterdam Aveo Engineering Group FAMOR S.A. Glamox AS TRANBERG, and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry. – Inquire here for the key player's development strategic report

For instance, in April 2021, SPX Corporation, a leading supplier of highly engineered infrastructure equipment and technologies, announced its acquisition of Sealite Pty Ltd, a global leader in the design and manufacture of marine aids to navigation products, and affiliated entities including Avlite Systems and Star2M Pty Ltd. With this acquisition, the organizations aimed to provide a broader range of solutions with greater efficiency and higher speed and flexibility to meet navigational safety and improve customer service and technical support capabilities across the globe.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Navigation Lighting Market:

About Research Dive Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge. Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521