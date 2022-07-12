Gaming Console Market Growth Opportunity 2028 - Microsoft Corporation, Valve Corporation, Nvidia, PlayJam, Nintendo Co

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gaming console market size is expected to reach USD 54.21 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Global gaming console market revenue growth is driven by factors such as growth of gaming culture, high demand for video gaming, and rise in demand for advanced wireless technologies such as Bluetooth 5.0 and W-Fi. Gaming consoles are registering increasing popularity due to features such as High Definition (HD) display and complex graphics.

Widely popular gaming console producers like PlayStation has disclosed its aim for expanding its console game market share. Due to sustained dedication to the PlayStation brand, a growing audience of female gamers, and expansion outside of North America, Europe, and Japan, the firm believes PS5 will outperform the immensely popular PS4.

Top Key Players : Microsoft Corporation, Valve Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, PlayJam, Nintendo Co. Ltd., BlueStacks, OUYA Inc., Sony Computers Entertainment Inc., Sega, and Atari.

The Gaming Console Market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Handheld segment revenue is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the fact that such devices allow gamers to play games anywhere and even without internet connection.

Among other end use segments, residential segment revenue is expected register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The covid-19 pandemic has helped to further boost this segment’s growth as more people are gaming while following stay at home orders.

Among other platform segments, desktop/laptop segment revenue is expected register a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a robust double-digit revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia are major gaming hotspots, and demand for gaming consoles is relatively high among a steadily expanding base of new users.

Global Gaming Console Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Gaming Console Market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Gaming Console Market

Emergen Research has segmented the global gaming console market on the basis of platform, modality, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

TV

Desktop/Laptop

Tablet

Mobile

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home Consoles

Handheld

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Shooter

Action

Sports

Adventure

Racing

Fighting

Others

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

