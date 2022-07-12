With 6.9% CAGR, Dermatology Market Size to Surpass Around USD 2.04 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dermatology market size reached USD 1.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing aging population, rising cases of acne problems, rapid technological advancements in laser and light-based skin treatments, and increasing advancements in powerful skin digital imaging as well as growing need for early diagnosis of dermatological conditions are main factors driving market growth of the dermatology market.

Significant technology breakthroughs are driving the dermatology sector to change, affecting consumer preferences for aesthetic operations and treatments. Patients are adopting AI, Machine Learning (ML), and teledermatology, which indicates that dermatology treatment is changing and moving away from in-person clinical consultations and toward accessibility, mobile devices, and computer algorithms. These advancements have enabled accurate and real-time imaging, which helps in early detection of disease. The way dermatologists evaluate patients has undergone a significant change as a result of development of more potent imaging techniques, telecommunication network, and information transfer technologies. They may now perform an examination, provide a diagnosis, and develop a treatment plan using software designed specifically for this business. Modern consumers increasing access to digital photographic technology has improved its usefulness in the dermatological industry and dermatologists have used clinical photography in various ways over the years. Due to apparent nature of skins, certain dermatological clinics have started adopting 3D imaging techniques to image cutaneous issues.

Even though photo documentation has always been a key component of clinical trials for various dermatologic conditions or objectives, technological improvements have made it even more vital. Additionally, with recent advancements in 3D imaging technology, dermatologists are now better able to gauge crucial dermatologic parameters such as wrinkle depth. However, with advancement of 3D imaging technology, dermatologists are now able to more precisely measure important factors, such as height, thickness, and even changes in lesion volume, enabling a more accurate assessment of effect of treatment on distinct lesions. As a result, these developments have enabled accurate, real-time imaging, allowing for early diagnosis of illnesses. Furthermore, owing to methods such as dermatoscopy and other microscopic techniques including confocal laser scanning microscopy, patients with a range of skin problems can now gain from noninvasive procedures that give them better results with quicker recovery times. Other full-body imaging or mole mapping equipment is also compatible with the technology.

One of the major upcoming trends in the global dermatology market is advancement in laser technology. Nowadays, lasers are useful treatment methods for various skin problems and have a wide range of dermatological uses. Consumers are already observing a significant advancement in laser technology, with products that go beyond aesthetics, to treat cancer and assist in administration of pharmaceuticals. Use of more accurate "robotic surgeons" to perform aesthetic surgeries, treat skin malignancies, and address other skin issues may become more common in the future. Different laser and LED light therapies are emerging as dermatology practices focus more on cosmetic side of treatments for business reasons. For instance, Accure, a U.S. based company developed revolutionary laser-based acne therapy.

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Roivant Sciences Inc., DermBiont, Inc., Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LEO Pharma, and Galderma

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical Dermatology

Surgical Dermatology

Pediatric Dermatology

Cosmetic Dermatology

Cutaneous Lymphoma

Dermatoimmunology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Cancer

Rosacea

Alopecia

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Skin Clinics

Others

The acne industry segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA), acne affects up to 50 million Americans each year, making it the most prevalent skin condition in the country. Many teenagers and young adults suffer from acne, which often starts during puberty. Between the ages of 12 and 24, 85% of individuals have at least mild acne. In addition, dermatologists can administer acne medications, repair acne scarring, check for skin cancer, and offer general skin care advice. Unflattering acne is a common reason for teens and young adults to schedule dermatology appointments. Dermatologists use a procedure called acne extraction to remove whiteheads and blackheads that fail to clear with acne treatment. A highly serious form of severe acne called acne fulminans is treated by dermatologists using low doses of prednisone, a very strong corticosteroid.

The skin clinics disease segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Skin clinics guiding principle is to separate patient's clinical journey into its components and limit the consultant for performing only those tasks that a consultant is qualified to perform providing diagnosis and recommending management. Face-to-face consultations with doctors give patients a lot of comfort, but it's important to manage their expectations by sending them a letter in advance outlining details of screening clinic appointment and giving them a choice to decline it, without losing their spot on the waiting list. Many skin problems have symptoms that worsen for longer if they are ignored. It is possible to extend appointments in other dermatology offices to foster a more laid-back workplace, improve patient happiness, and lower danger of burnout among clinicians. Triaging referrals or conducting virtual consultations is a much less efficient use of a consultant's professional time when one new patient may be seen every 60 seconds, therefore these can be drastically reduced, if not completely eliminated.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.The dermatology market is growing in this region, particularly in India, Japan, and China, owing to rising incidences of skin problems such as acne and contact dermatitis, availability of larger patient demographic, increased funding and partnerships between major companies in the field of dermatology drugs, as well as presence of any dermatology clinics especially in India, which have resulted in continued growth of this industry.

