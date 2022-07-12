Pressure Vessel Market To Garner $33.7 Billion by 2030, Growing at 4.4% CAGR

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rise in demand for non-conventional fuel and rapid expansion of midstream & downstream companies across the globe increases the demand for pressure vessel

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure vessel market for alternative fuel market projected to reach $33.7 billion by 2030, with global pressure vessel market for alternative fuel market forecast expected at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Pressure vessels are packed gas stockpiling tanks intended to hold gasses or fluids at weight not equal to the encompassing weight. They have an assortment of utilizations in industry, including oil refineries, atomic reactors, and gas repositories. Air ship fuselage and gas barrel are weight vessels, which must meet the desired prerequisites.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) pressure vessels are widely used for storage and transportation of liquids and gases when configured as tanks. These vessels are generally manufactured from curved sheets joined by welding and mostly used pressure vessels are welded in V–butt . Riveted joints can be used but since the plates are weakened at the joint, due to rivet holes plate thickness should be enhanced by considering joint efficiency.

The global pressure vessel market for alternative fuels analysis is segmented on the basis of material, product, end use, and region. Depending on material, it is classified into hastelloy, titanium, nickel and nickel alloys, tantalum, steel, and others. according to product, it is segregated into boiler, nuclear reactor, separator, and others. By end use, it is categorized into chemicals & petrochemicals, oil & gas, power generation, and fertilizers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halvorsen Company, IHI Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Pressure vessels (India), Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

The global pressure vessel market for alternative fuel industry is analyzed and estimated in accordance with impacts of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2021–2030. The report includes the study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Pressure Vessel Market For Alternative Fuel

• The Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges in industrial operations and disrupted the supply chain. Moreover, during the pandemic, the oil & gas demand plummeted, bankruptcies increased, and prices collapsed.

• Import and export activities were significantly impacted, which negatively affected the industries using pressure vessels for alternative fuels.

Key findings of the study

• Depending on material, the steel segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

• According to product, boiler segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

• As per end use, oil & gas segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

• Region wise, the North America region registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.