Biochar Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2030

Increasing demand for biochar in the agricultural sector is a key factor driving revenue growth of the biochar market

Biochar Market Size – USD 160.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increasing uses of biochar for air filtering” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biochar market size was USD 160.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Biochar is used extensively in agriculture applications and animal feed and poultry farming across emerging countries and this trend is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Biochar is applied to improve physical and chemical properties of soil for agriculture purposes. Agricultural growth and crop development are improved and greenhouse gas emissions are low. Biochar is unusual in that it can absorb water beneath the soil surface. Furthermore, biochar benefits crops and plants by reducing nutrient loss from crop root zones and fertilizer requirements while increasing land cultivation owing to the liming effect that biochar has on acidic soils to bring them closer to neutral PH.

Governments in developing countries are promoting biochar as a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions like nitrous oxide and methane. Organic waste-based biochar, particularly its importance in increasing biomass output through soil quality and pollution treatment, is expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market over the forecast period. Large-scale manufacturing and environmental norms are also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, biochar's multiple advantages are driving global revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the global Biochar market:

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar.

Key Highlights from the Report

On 18 June 2021, Wakefield Biochar signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vow ASA to develop an industry-scale bio green system at Wakefield's factory in Valdosta, Georgia, USA.

Drying equipment, biochar synthesis using patented Bio green technology, and the conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into electricity for biomass drying are all part of the USD 5.15 million turnkey systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022.

During the forecast period, the gasification segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate, as adoption of gasification technology has increased significantly in response to rising requirement for power generation. Gasification technology is gaining popularity in the industry owing to less emissions and pollutants into the atmosphere.

Regional Bifurcation of the Biochar Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Livestock

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Electricity Generation

Others

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

