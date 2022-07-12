Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Development Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic aperture radar market size is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in demand for radar systems for various applications such as surveillance is a key factor driving global synthetic aperture radar market revenue growth.

The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Synthetic Aperture Radar market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Synthetic Aperture Radar industry.

High development and production costs is one of the key challenges, which is hindering synthetic aperture radar market growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In September 2020, IMSAR LLC and Primoco UAV SE successfully executed incorporation and initial flight testing of NSP-7 Synthetic Aperture Radar on the Primoco One 150 UAV. NSP-7 is a small-size, low weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) multi-mode Ku-band radar system. This radar works in various modes such as Magnitude and Coherent Change Detection (MCD / CCD), Ground and Maritime Moving Target Indicator (GMTI / MMTI), and high resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging. Furthermore, NSP-7 system can work in day and night as well as in all types of weather conditions. In addition, it functions in low-visibility conditions also, which are caused by fog and smoke.

Multi-mode segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Multi-mode has capability to capture images according to application requirements and also has ability to be used in different operating modes. Multi-mode system offers improved elevation and multiple sub-swaths to capture images. In addition, multi-mode is cost efficient. These factors are driving adoption of multi-mode systems and boosting revenue growth of this segment.

X-band segment is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits of this type such as small size antennas and ability to detect tiny particles in radar, and equipment used in this band is less costly.

Some major companies in the market report include:

Northern Private Capital, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A, and Saab AB.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic aperture radar market on the basis of component, platform, frequency band, application, mode, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Receiver

Transmitter

Antenna

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Airborne

Ground

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

X Band

L Band

C Band

S Band

K, Ku, Ka Band

UHF / VHF Band

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Defense

Commercial

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Multi-Mode

Single Mode

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Synthetic Aperture Radar market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Synthetic Aperture Radar market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market:

The global Synthetic Aperture Radar market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Synthetic Aperture Radar business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape:

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

