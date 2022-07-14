MetaSwap Raises $2 Million to Launch WEB3 Investment Fund

WISMA ATRIA, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights.

1. MetaSwap raises nearly $2 million in MGC investment funds with the support of community investors.

2. The new fund will invest in projects that expand the use cases of crypto assets and drive the popularity of Web3 and blockchain technology.

As of July 14, nearly $2 million have been raised according to the data from MGC's official published address, with all investors being community investors. Regarding to the latest funds raised, the official tweet shows that it will be used for Web3 projects and founders with potential in DeFi, NFT, games, meta-universe, social and other fields, supporting the projects and individuals to grow into leading Web3 industry builders and game-changers in various fields.

The value of MGC is to provide Metaswap with an incubation fund for Web3. The new fund will invest in projects that expand the use cases of crypto assets and promote the popularity of Web3 and blockchain technology, which will inject more momentum and confidence in the long-term development of both Metaswap and MGC.

The Web3.0 concept has swept in over the past year and is being hailed as the next generation of the Internet. The Internet, which has not had a new story for a long time, seems to have seen a dawn, leading many Internet practitioners to move forward towards a new hope. And Metaswap has been eying on the relevant fields since 2017 until 2021, witnessing the whole rise of Web 3.0. At present, there are already some mature projects in the overseas market, MetaMask, STEPN, Audius, OpenSea to name a few. Among them, MetaMask has more than 30 million monthly active users in March 2022, tides rise and fall, Web3.0 is here to stay yet the the direction is tide is out of everyone's craziest guess.

Web3 is a recent technology movement that aims to redefine or create a new form of Internet by using blockchain technology and combining decentralization and token-based economics, in anticipation of the early emergence of a new Internet world where rights are truly enjoyed and obligations are worth fulfilling.