Action Camera Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for sports events and recreational activities, rising penetration of internet and social media platforms, & increasing number of product launches

Action Camera Market Size: USD 2302.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends: Rapid advancements in camera technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rapid advancements in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for smart devices and gadgets of compact size, easy portability and versatility, rising disposable income, and increasing popularity of action cameras across the globe are driving global market revenue growth.

An action camera is a digital camera that comprises a wide-angle lens to capture the best possible view with high-quality resolution. These cameras are generally mounted on dashboards of cars, handlebars of motorbikes, helmets, cycles, or on the body and are typically used to capture real-life videos and images of high-speed actions like sports or adventures. There has been a rapid increase in the sales of advanced action cameras in the media and entertainment sector due to rising number of live sports and extreme sports events. Action cameras are also used by social media influencers, celebrities for constantly creating digital content, videos, images that are published on social media networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/758

One of the key factors fueling growth of the global action camera market is the increasing penetration of internet and social media channels for personal and promotional activities, and availability of various apps such as YouTube shorts, or TikTok. Moreover, technological advancements in cameras, availability of waterproof, shockproof, WiFi connect action cameras, and increasing demand for body-worn cameras for social media and recreational activities such as scuba diving, surfing, skiing, biking are other key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Action Camera market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Action Camera market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Action Camera market:

Eastman Kodak Company, Olympus Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., SJCAM Ltd., GoPro Inc., and TomTom International BV.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/action-camera-market

Key Highlights from the Report

Among the product type, the bullet action camera segment revenue is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Bullet action cameras are easy to deploy and are commonly used for outdoor recording of larger distances and are generally mounted on the handlebar of cycles and motorbikes.

Based on resolution, the ultra-high definition segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to rising demand for ultra-high definition cameras in recreational activities, and increasing demand for better viewing angles in the broadcast sector.

Based on application, the sports segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Increasing number of recreational activities like surfing, biking, surfing, skiing, racing, rising demand for extreme sports and power sports across the globe, and increasing demand for advanced action cameras for high media coverage are key factors fueling segment revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global action camera market on the basis of product type, resolution, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Box Type

Cube Type

Bullet Type

Periscope and 360°

Resolution Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ultra-high Definition

Full High Definition

High Definition

Standard Definition

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sports

Emergency Services

Recreational Activities

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/758

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Action Camera market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Action Camera Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/758

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

alternative proteins market @ https://marketographics.com/alternative-proteins-market-size/

automated breast ultrasound market @ https://marketographics.com/automated-breast-ultrasound-market-share/

smart irrigation market @ https://marketographics.com/smart-irrigation-market-share/

non thermal pasteurization market @ https://marketographics.com/non-thermal-pasteurization-market/

hybrid fiber coaxial network market @ https://marketographics.com/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market-size/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.