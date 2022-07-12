Cash Flow Market Size Worth to be USD 2,144.4 Million in 2028 | Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, business intelligence, big data analytics are key factors driving market growth

Cash Flow Market Size – USD 367.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9 %, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cash flow solutions in healthcare sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cash flow market size is expected to reach USD 2,144.4.0 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and data analytics, rapid growth of e-commerce sectors, and rising adoption of cloud- based finance solutions to improve planning and budgeting cycles.

As businesses progress over time, the volumes of data also increases and becomes difficult to keep track or maintain records. Manual storing and managing of files becomes complex, and increasing work can lead to errors that can cause more serious problems in future. However, with the help of advanced technologies, various solutions have been developed that simplify such complex processes and has also led to development of cloud-based management solutions. Cash management software solutions enable treasury management teams to manage their payment processes in a seamless manner, helps to make effective finance decisions, and reduce overhead costs. Services provided include image lockbox, automated clearing house receipt, and other various payable automation services, which in turn is expected to continue to fuel market growth going ahead.

The healthcare segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. Cash flow solutions help healthcare organizations to make comprehensive sales forecasts by measuring sales revenue regenerated from sales of potential drugs and new developments for marking the progress within each individual program. Such solutions also help these organizations track the research & development data, such as new therapy, upcoming releases, and clinical trial updates. Continued investment in personalized medicines and strategic alliances with clinical partners are essential since they enable organizations to improve test procedures and medicine effectiveness.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Cash Flow market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Cash Flow market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Intuit Inc., Xero Ltd., Anaplan Inc., Sage Group PLC/The, FINSYNC, Cashflow Manager, CashAnalytics, Futrli, Beyond Square Solutions, Agicap

The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the growth of the market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Enterprise-size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Cash Flow Market Size Worth USD 2,144.4 Million in 2028