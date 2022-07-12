Helicopter Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Changing Growth Factor in Industry, Forecast by 2021-2028
Increasing demand for helicopters for EMS and increasing government funding for defense purpose are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purposes are the factors projected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing geopolitical volatility across regions is expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The global helicopter market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in integration of advanced technologies such as loT, sensors and automated control systems with helicopters.
In December 2021, The Helicopter Company (THC) signed a second purchase agreement with the Airbus Helicopter. The partnership will contribute in the ongoing expansion of the new journey as a general aviation champion, with twenty orders of the newly launched helicopters, named as five bladed H145 and six ACH160 models.
Key participants include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.
Some Key Highlights From the Report :
Military segment is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period owing to increase in defense spending by various countries to strengthen their border security and procure advanced weapons and technologies.
Aftermarket segment is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rise in need for replacement components for helicopters are driving growth of the segment.
North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in helicopter market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, in countries in the region.
Objectives of the Global Helicopter Market Study:
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Helicopter Market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Military
SAR
Attack Helicopter
Anti-Submarine Warfare
Transport Helicopter
Civil and Commercial
Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Avionics
Engines
Airframe
Cabin Interiors
Emergency System
Landing Gear System
Aerostructures
Main Rotor System
Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Single Engine
Twin Engine
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Oil and Gas
Defense
Search and Rescue Helicopters
Civil Utility Helicopters
Transport Helicopters
Emergency Medical Service (EMS)
Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Light
Medium
Heavy
Global Helicopter Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Some of the Major Issues Addressed in the Report:
What are the most popular market segments?
What are the current scenario’s business risks and consequences for market growth and forecasting?
Who are the market’s primary players, and how are they dealing with a variety of issues?
