Helicopter Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Changing Growth Factor in Industry, Forecast by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for helicopters for EMS and increasing government funding for defense purpose are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Helicopter Market Size – USD 20.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Increasing geopolitical volatility across the countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purposes are the factors projected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing geopolitical volatility across regions is expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The global helicopter market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in integration of advanced technologies such as loT, sensors and automated control systems with helicopters.

The data is gathered from primary and secondary sources, and it may be supported by commercial experts. The firm has professional business relationships with a number of companies, as well as a strategic alliance with freelancing specialists from all over the world.

Click Here To Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/971

In December 2021, The Helicopter Company (THC) signed a second purchase agreement with the Airbus Helicopter. The partnership will contribute in the ongoing expansion of the new journey as a general aviation champion, with twenty orders of the newly launched helicopters, named as five bladed H145 and six ACH160 models.

Key participants include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

Military segment is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period owing to increase in defense spending by various countries to strengthen their border security and procure advanced weapons and technologies.

Aftermarket segment is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rise in need for replacement components for helicopters are driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in helicopter market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, in countries in the region.

ACCESS FULL REPORT @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/helicopter-market

A new entrant requires to have complete knowledge of the market stated in the research report to survive in the market. The report brings forth growth foresight for the forecast period and a review of the major players effectively operating in this market. The report consists of comprehensive information about segmentation and several growth opportunities of the market. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Helicopter Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Helicopter Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

Objectives of the Global Helicopter Market Study:

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Helicopter Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military

SAR

Attack Helicopter

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Transport Helicopter

Civil and Commercial

Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Avionics

Engines

Airframe

Cabin Interiors

Emergency System

Landing Gear System

Aerostructures

Main Rotor System

Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Engine

Twin Engine

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil and Gas

Defense

Search and Rescue Helicopters

Civil Utility Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Emergency Medical Service (EMS)

Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light

Medium

Heavy

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/971

Global Helicopter Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some of the Major Issues Addressed in the Report:

What are the most popular market segments?

What are the current scenario’s business risks and consequences for market growth and forecasting?

Who are the market’s primary players, and how are they dealing with a variety of issues?

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/971

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Helicopter Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Helicopter Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Helicopter Market By Component and System Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Helicopter Market By Engine Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Helicopter Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Helicopter Market By Weight Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Helicopter Market By Point of Sale Insight & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Browse more reports@

molecular imaging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-imaging-market

bionics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bionics-market

molecular forensics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-forensics-market

anti-drone market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-drone-market

mobile medical apps market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-medical-apps-market

ultra high temperature milk market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.