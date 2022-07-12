Mobile Robot Market Growth , Demand, Analysis, Future Trends, Development Strategies Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market.

Mobile Robot Market Size – USD 23.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of autonomous mobile robots in the Warehouse” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Mobile Robots in the manufacturing plants. Adopting intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and Mobile Robotics drives the growth of the Mobile Robot market over the forecast period. The growing need for automation and self-optimization of the machinery in the factories to obtain increased productivity and enhanced operational efficiency is anticipated to fuel the development of the market.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Mobile Robot market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges. The 2020 market could see another significant year for Mobile Robot. This report provides insights into the company's activities and financial status (company profiles are needed if you are looking to raise capital or win investors), recent developments (Mergers and Acquisitions), and the most up-to-date SWOT analysis.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, Northrop Grumman and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have formally signed a master research agreement (MRA), which will help foster innovation between the two organizations.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment's growth.

The domestic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has technologically advanced mobile robots and increased their usage for domestic purposes.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Mobile Robot market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Warehouse & Logistics

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Mining and Minerals

Automotive

Entertainment, Education and Personnel

Domestic

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

