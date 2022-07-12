Blood Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 150 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Amid R&D Activities by Regulatory Bodies, Sales of Blood Testing Equipment are expected to Surge at a CAGR of 6.5%. Europe is expected to experience substantial growth within the global blood testing market during this decade

The global blood testing equipment market is projected to reach a value of US$ 80 Bn by the end of 2022. Driven by the increasing demand for safe blood and blood products in the healthcare sector across the world, the blood testing equipment market will reach an estimated value of US$ 150 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.



Rising health consciousness encourages patients to undergo regular health checkups. Governments all over the world, too, are promoting proper health care; investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure and healthcare policies. This will boost the sales of blood testing equipment in the market.

Various healthcare organizations, too, are investing in research and development activities so as to introduce innovative blood testing equipment that will aid in the detection of chronic illnesses. These healthcare organizations also create programs for generating health awareness among the general public. All this has led to an increase in demand for blood testing equipment thereby contributing to the growth of the global blood testing equipment market.

“Initiatives undertaken by regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to develop different blood testing techniques that will aid in early diagnosis are likely to fuel growth in the blood testing equipment market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising incidences of dengue, malaria and diarrhea in countries like China, India, the U.S., and Brazil promote market growth.

Commercialization of Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) for early disease detection by regulatory bodies will increase demand for blood testing equipment in the U.S.

Upsurge in HIV cases along with increasing geriatric population will supplement market growth

Increasing investments in healthcare and the presence of several blood testing centers account for North America’s lead in this market.

Rapid expansion of the healthcare sector in China, Japan, and India will boost the market possibilities for Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to register substantial growth in the global blood testing market during the forecast period.

Hemoglobin segment will account for more than 1/3rd of total sales in 2022.





Competitive Landscape

Abbott, Becton Dickinson & Company, Trinity Biotech, Genteel, Baxter International, Gen-Probe, Inc., Biomerica, Inc., Cepheid Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Alere, Inc., TaiDoc Technology Corporation, and Getein Biotech, Inc. among others are some of the major players in the blood testing equipment market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a competitive market, major players in the global blood testing equipment market are focused on releasing novel products into the market. These organizations are also invested in acquiring swift approvals from regulatory bodies so as to retain or upscale their market rankings.

More Insights into the Blood Testing Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global blood testing equipment market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on product type (incubator, photo colorimeter, hemoglobin meter, blood cell counter, others), end use (hospitals & clinics, community blood banks, research, and development organizations, ambulatory surgical centers, others), and region.

Blood Testing Equipment Market Regional Analysis

According to FMI reports, North America is expected to continue to dominate the global blood testing equipment market over the assessment period. Increasing investments in the healthcare infrastructure as well as the presence of multiple blood testing centers like New York Blood Center, Armed Services Blood Program, American Red Cross, etc., will propel the North America blood testing equipment market over the assessment period. It is estimated that North America will account for nearly 2/5th of the demand share of the global blood testing equipment market.

Blood testing equipment market in Europe presents a substantial potential for growth over the forecast period. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in Germany, the U.K., and other countries is responsible for this presentation. Additionally, growing research and development activities to produce enhanced blood testing equipment will also propel the market growth in the region.

Development of diagnostics laboratories and healthcare expansion in Asian countries like China, Japan, and India will contribute to the market growth of blood testing equipment in the region. Sales of blood testing equipment are expected to rise at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

Blood Testing Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By product type segmentation, hemoglobin is expected to lead the global blood testing equipment market with over 1/3rd ownership of total sales in 2022.

Key Segments Profiled in the Blood Testing Equipment Industry Survey

By Product:

Incubator

Photo Colorimeter

Hemoglobin Meter

Blood Cell Counter

Others





By End-Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Community Blood Banks

Research and Development Organizations

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa





About FMI – Testing Equipment

The Testing Equipment unit of FMI presents a detailed and factual analysis of the testing equipment industry. This exhaustive study covers the manufacturing, production, packaging, retailing, and distribution channels to sub-sectors, supply-demand-trade assessment, and relevant advancements occurring in the testing equipment industry. Our research studies serve as reference market guidelines for testing equipment manufacturers, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

